Hockey India inducts five academies as new members

Continuing in its effort to get new members on its board and the process of reaching out to new talent at the grassroots level, Hockey India announced Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Club, Adyar Hockey Academy, Surjit Hockey Academy Jalandhar and SGPC Hockey Academy, as new Academy Members on Wednesday. The Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), which has been founded by Khalsa College Charitable Society is sponsored by Khelo India and Khalsa Charitable Society, while RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Mohali which has been created by Gurpreet Singh & Sarpal Singh is sponsored by RoundGlass Sports Private Ltd. SGPC Hockey Academy, which has been founded by Secretary SGPC Amritsar - S Tejinder Singh Padda is sponsored by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Amritsar.

The Adyar Hockey Academy (founded by B Arun Kumar) and Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar (founded by Iqbal Singh Sandhu) are self-funded. A release said all the five academies, being inducted as new Academy Members, have always aimed to create an environment in which the pursuit of excellence in hockey can be achieved by anyone. The academies have put a lot of emphasis on social inclusion and the personal development of hockey players beyond the sporting environment as well.

Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said all the five academies will help India unearth more hockey talent in the upcoming years. "It is a proud moment for us as we welcome on board five Academy members today. The Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Adyar Hockey Academy, Surjit Hockey Academy and SGPC Hockey Academy have taken tremendous efforts to ensure that talented hockey players are identified and encouraged to move forward in the game. We are sure that our association with all the five academies will help India unearth more hockey talent in the upcoming years," he said.

With the inclusion of new members, Hockey India currently has 22 Permanent Members, 36 Associate Members, 39 Academy Members and 2 Hoc-Key Members. (ANI)

