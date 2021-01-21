Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Senior IOC official says spectators not 'must-have' in Tokyo - Kyodo

Spectators at the beleaguered Tokyo Games are not a "must have", senior International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said in an interview with Kyodo News on Wednesday. After postponing the Games last year because of the global coronavirus pandemic, Saturday marks six months until the rearranged Olympics are due to start on July 23. Djokovic hits back at criticism over Australian Open quarantine stance

World number one Novak Djokovic on Wednesday hit back at criticism of his letter to Australian Open chief Craig Tiley in which he suggested easing of quarantine restrictions, saying his good intentions were "misconstrued". As many as 72 players are confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days and unable to train for the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open after passengers on three charter flights carrying them to Melbourne tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Loeffler's WNBA stint nears end as Dream close to being sold

A sale of the Atlanta Dream is close to being finalised, a deal that would end former Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler's contentious stint as co-owner of the team, the WNBA said on Wednesday. Loeffler, a staunch supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has faced months of activism from WNBA players who objected to her stance on social justice issues and called for her removal from the ownership team. NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby's OT goal lifts Pens over Caps

Sidney Crosby swept in a rebound 1:11 into overtime Tuesday for his third point as the Pittsburgh Penguins overcame a pair of two-goal deficits to top the visiting Washington Capitals 5-4. Crosby notched the 17th OT tally of his career, tying Ilya Kovalchuk for third in NHL history. He trails only Alex Ovechkin (23) and Jaromir Jagr (19). Reports: Angels ink starter Quintana to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Angels reached a one-year, $8 million deal with starting left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana, multiple outlets reported. Quintana, 31, appeared in just four games (one start) last season with the Chicago Cubs after injuring his thumb during summer camp. Tokyo Games may be too big a gamble, disease expert says

As embattled Tokyo Olympics organizers enter the final six months of preparations for the delayed Games on Saturday, virus experts believe hosting the world's biggest sporting event may be too big a gamble. The Olympics are due to start on July 23 but with much of Japan in a state of emergency and growing public opposition, organizers are under increasing pressure. After quieting critics, Allen focused on being 'best version' of himself

Facing the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen told reporters ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game that he's focused on being "the best version of myself." After a breakout 2020 season, one could argue that mission has already been accomplished. Colts QB Philip Rivers retires after 17 seasons

Philip Rivers retired from the NFL after 17 seasons on Wednesday. Rivers, the No. 4 pick in the 2004 draft in a class with Eli Manning and Ben Roethsliberger, played 16 seasons with the Chargers and the 2020 season with the Indianapolis Colts. The Chargers selected Manning with the No. 1 pick, then swapped him to the New York Giants. League fines Caps $100,000 for safety violations, as COVID-19 rattles schedule

The National Hockey League (NHL) fined the Washington Capitals $100,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday, the first financial penalty related to the novel coronavirus it has handed down. The NHL said the fine was in response to "player violations" of protocols including "social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings". Washington closes facility after COVID-19 outbreak

The Washington Football Team closed its facility for the rest of the week after coaches and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday. NFL Network reported the positive cases came in the aftermath of a get-together outside of the team facility after Washington's season ended in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

