After conquering fortress Gabba, Rohit, Rahane, Shastri arrive in Mumbai

After registering a historic win over Australia at The Gabba, Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, and Team India's coach Ravi Shastri arrived in Mumbai on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 10:47 IST
India stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and coach Ravi Shastri.. Image Credit: ANI

After registering a historic win over Australia at The Gabba, Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, and Team India's coach Ravi Shastri arrived in Mumbai on Thursday. India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test of the series at The Gabba on Tuesday to take the series 2-1.

Rohit scored 129 runs in the last two Tests and played an important role in giving Team India a good start. The right-handed batsman along with Shubman Gill helped India register its first 50-plus stand for the opening wicket in 14 innings. Rahane-led India from the front and played a match-winning knock in the second Test as the visitors staged an astonishing comeback in the series. "Our apex body will soon have a meeting and we will decide on felicitating our players and team who performed exceptionally well in Australia. We are also trying to find a suitable time before the England series to felicitate players," said Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets. Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant played an unbeaten inning of 89 runs in the fourth innings of the Gabba Test as India chased down the total of 328. This is the highest chase recorded at the Gabba, Brisbane. As India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, BCCI also announced a cash bonus of Rs 5 crore.

What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue - due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win. In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane.

The side also recorded a famous draw at Sydney and at every step of the way, this line-up overcame adversity. India's memorable win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. Rohit and Rahane will now be seen in action when India lock horns with England in the Test series in February.

India's squad for first two Tests against England: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul (subject to fitness), Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel. (ANI)

