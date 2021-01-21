Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian junior women's hockey team stuns Chile's senior side 3-2

A dominating start to the third quarter saw India win as many as five penalty corners inside the first nine minutes, and they were rewarded for their efforts as they scored the equalizing goal in the 39th minute through Deepika who finished off a collective move.

PTI | Santiago | Updated: 21-01-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:10 IST
Indian junior women's hockey team stuns Chile's senior side 3-2

The Indian women's junior hockey team rallied from a goal down to script a stunning 3-2 win over the Chilean senior side at the Prince of Wales Country Club here.

Deepika (39th), Sangita Kumari (45th) and Lalrindiki (47th) scored for India after Fernanda Villagran (21st) had given the hosts the advantage. Chile's Simone Avelli (56th) pulled one back late in the match, but it was not enough to force a comeback as the Indian junior team secured a creditable win. It was India's third consecutive victory on the tour. They had defeated Chile's junior side twice earlier this week.

India started the match on the front-foot, twice penetrating inside Chile's striking circle, but without causing much damage. The home side's first real attack came in the 10th minute when they earned a penalty corner, but to no avail as the visitors defended it well. The second quarter, however, was dominated by Chile as their experienced players took control of proceedings in the midfield, setting the tempo of the match. As a result, they won back-to-back penalty corners in the 21st minute, the second of which saw India conceding the opening goal scored by Villagran. India's young players tried to create a clear-cut opportunity in the latter stages of the second quarter, but saw their efforts get thwarted as Chile took their one-goal lead into the half-time break. A dominating start to the third quarter saw India win as many as five penalty corners inside the first nine minutes, and they were rewarded for their efforts as they scored the equalizing goal in the 39th minute through Deepika who finished off a collective move. Piling the pressure on their opponents and taking control of proceedings, India then went on to take the lead in the 45th minute through a penalty corner as Mariana Kujur's drag-flick was deflected into the back of the net by striker Sangita.

India maintained the pressure on the hosts by looking to create chances in the fourth quarter. They were yet again rewarded for their efforts in the 47th minute as forward Lalrindiki found herself clear just in front of goal to deflect Sangita's pass from the left flank into Chile's goal and give India a 3-1 lead.

A late fight back from Chile saw Avelli score their second goal in the 56th minute. But, it was not enough for the hosts as India held on to their lead to win the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Amid crippling sanctions, Iran traders seek lifeline in Iraq

Piles of plush carpets line the floors of a northern Iraq shopping center hosting traders from neighboring Iran who hope the spangle of their ornate handicrafts might offer a lifeline out of poverty.In their own country, the economy is in t...

FOREX-Euro gains before ECB meeting; Biden stimulus weighs on dollar

The euro ticked higher before a meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday, with the dollar declining versus major peers as plans for a massive U.S. stimulus package fuelled market optimism and sapped demand for safe-haven currencies....

UP police drops charges against Karnataka man under anti-conversion law

The Uttar Pradesh police has dropped charges under the anti-conversion law against a man from Karnataka and booked him for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman from here and committing fraud, officials said on Thursday. The man, Mehboob, is...

Indonesia reports daily record 346 new coronavirus deaths

Indonesia reported a new daily record of 346 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, taking its total to 27,203 since the virus was first detected last year.Indonesias COVID-19 task force also reported 11,703 new coronavirus cases, raising tota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021