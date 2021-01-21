Sergio Aguero tests positive for COVID-19

Argentine and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of this positive result, he will be in further isolation and will miss the upcoming few games for Manchester City.

"After a close contact, I've been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for COVID-19. I had some symptoms and I'm following the doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone," Aguero tweeted. Aguero also did not play Manchester City's match against Aston Villa on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's side emerged triumphant 2-0 against the visitors.

Aguero has been bogged down by injuries this season and he has not played a lot of football since the sport returned following the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the hosts, IIkay Gundogan and Bernando Silva registered goals and with this win, the side moved to the second spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings.

Guardiola's side currently has 38 points from 18 games and is two points behind table-toppers Manchester United. Manchester City will next take on West Brom in the Premier League on January 26. (ANI)

