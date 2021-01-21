Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Newport keeper King sets world record with goal from 96 metres out

When Newport County goalkeeper Tom King took a goal kick in a League Two game at Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, little did he know he would be writing his name into the Guinness World Records book for the longest goal ever scored.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:51 IST
Soccer-Newport keeper King sets world record with goal from 96 metres out

When Newport County goalkeeper Tom King took a goal kick in a League Two game at Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, little did he know he would be writing his name into the Guinness World Records book for the longest goal ever scored. At 0-0 in the 12th minute, King placed the ball inside his six-yard box and launched it so far upfield that it bounced a few yards outside the opposition box before the wind picked it up and over the helpless Joshua Griffiths in Cheltenham's goal.

Guinness World Records ratified the record on Thursday, with his 105 yards (96.01 m) goal breaking the record previously set by former Stoke City goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, whose clearance from inside his own box found the Southampton net in 2013. "I'm absolutely delighted because it's not something that I intentionally set out to do," King said on the club's website https://www.newport-county.co.uk/news/2021/january/tom-king-sets-new-guinness-world-record. "I'm sure it will be talked about for a long time to come, so I'm proud and I'm sure my family will be extremely proud too.

"I'll have to drop Asmir a message to send my commiserations... It's different territory for me because I never dreamt of being in the books that you get for Christmas every year. "Hopefully I might actually read it if I get one for Christmas this year. I'm delighted and hopefully no one beats it for a long time now so I can show my grandkids."

However, King refused to celebrate the goal out of respect for his Cheltenham counterpart even though it was the first goal he had ever scored as a professional. "I didn't even know how to celebrate really and I apologised to the other goalkeeper after the game... It's not nice to be on the other end of it," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan signs pact for feasibility study of potash mining in Nagaur-Ganganagar

The Rajasthan government on Thursday signed a tripartite agreement for feasibility study of potash mining in the Nagaur-Ganganagar area of the state. On this occasion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoped that after oil and gas, potash will gi...

52 per cent of beneficiaries vaccinated on Jan 21 in Karnataka

An estimated 52 per cent ofdesignated beneficiaries earmarked for Thursday have beenadministered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka, taking thetotal number of those vaccinated in the state so far to 1.34lakh.According to the data released by...

Restaurants, shops to mention about 'halal', 'jhatka' cut meat: South Delhi civic body

The BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation has cleared a proposal that will now make it mandatory for restaurants and shops in south Delhi to display whether the meat being sold or served is cut using the halal or jhatka method, official...

Derry Girls: Why Season 3 can mark end to this series, what more we know

The good news is the Northern Irish comedy series Derry Girls is renewed for Season 3. Derry Girls fans have been preserving their patience for Derry Girls Season 3, which was commissioned for 2020. But it was postponed in the wake of the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021