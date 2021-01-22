Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baroda suspends Deepak Hooda for current domestic season for indiscipline

The Baroda Cricket Association BCA has suspended senior player Deepak Hooda, who had stormed out of the camp before the start of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, for this domestic season for indiscipline and bringing disrespect to the game. Hooda had walked out of the team on the eve of domestic T20 tournament after a spat with captain Krunal Pandya.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 22-01-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 11:03 IST
Baroda suspends Deepak Hooda for current domestic season for indiscipline

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has suspended senior player Deepak Hooda, who had stormed out of the camp before the start of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, for this domestic season for ''indiscipline'' and ''bringing disrespect to the game.'' Hooda had walked out of the team on the eve of domestic T20 tournament after a spat with captain Krunal Pandya. He had alleged ''misbehaviour'' on the part of Pandya.

“He (Hooda) has been suspended for this season for indiscipline and bringing disrespect to the BCA and the game. Without informing the team and the BCA, he left the team and the (bio) bubble,” BCA secretary Ajit Lele told PTI on Friday.

The decision to suspend Hooda was taken during the Apex Council meeting of the BCA which was held on Thursday evening.

Hooda, who was initially appointed as Baroda’s vice-captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, had stormed out of the bio-bubble on January 9. He had alleged ''misbehaviour'' on the part of Pandya in an e-mail sent to BCA.

''At this moment, I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure,'' Hooda, who has played 46 first-class matches, wrote in the e-mail.

''As from last some days, my team captain Mr Krunal Pandya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other state teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium Vadodara.” Following Hooda's letter, the BCA had sought the manager’s report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

5 arrested for bank fraud in Telangana's Rangareddy

The Cyber Crime Police of Cyberabad arrested five members of an interstate gang on Thursday from Mira road for allegedly committing SIM swap fraud to siphon off funds from the target bank accounts. The fraudsters have allegedly been committ...

Carey, Coulter-Nile not surprised at IPL franchises releasing them

Australian players Alex Carey and Nathan Coulter-Nile said they were not surprised at their IPL franchises releasing them and they are hoping to find a team in next months Players Auction for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. Wh...

Loon: Alphabet's balloon-powered internet access project is winding down

Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. that aimed to bring internet access to unconnected and under-connected people around the world using high-altitude balloons in the stratosphere, is winding down its operations, the company confirmed on Fr...

Japan stands firm on Tokyo Olympics schedule, denies report of cancellation

Japan stood firm on Friday on its commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and denied reports of a possible cancellation but the pledge looks unlikely to ease public concern about holding the event during a global pandemic. Though mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021