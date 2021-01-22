Left Menu
ISL 7: After resurgence, Kerala face tough Goa test

Kerala Blasters are enjoying a good phase in the Indian Super League (ISL). With the late victory against Bengaluru FC, Kibu Vicuna's team has grabbed seven points from their last three games compared to 6 in their first 9 matches. However, the Spaniard accepted that the fixture against FC Goa at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Saturday would be a much more difficult test.

Kerala Blasters players (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Blasters are enjoying a good phase in the Indian Super League (ISL). With the late victory against Bengaluru FC, Kibu Vicuna's team has grabbed seven points from their last three games compared to 6 in their first 9 matches. However, the Spaniard accepted that the fixture against FC Goa at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Saturday would be a much more difficult test. After struggling for goals initially, Kerala's attack has come together in the last 4 matches. In their last four outings, Kibu's side has scored eight times having attempted 87 shots at an average of 10.87 shots per match. In those four games, Kerala attempted 24 shots on target at an average of 6 shots per match.

"We are competing in every match till the end. In the last three matches, we competed well. We played well and we got the points," he said. However, on Saturday, they take on a side that has dominated games with maximum possession, having remained unbeaten in the last five games. Kerala has conceded 21 goals against Goa, the most against any team since ISL 4.

"It's true that tomorrow is a different game. It's against a good team that plays good football but we are trying to recover the players and prepare for the game as much as possible," said Vicuna. "They are a good team, very well prepared with fantastic players. They are playing well. They have very dangerous players. (Igor) Angulo, (Jorge) Ortiz and Romario Jesuraj are playing well. I hope that tomorrow in the game, we are going to be better. And also creating more chances than at the beginning of the season," he added.

Vicuna's side is currently in ninth position but they are just four points away from fourth-placed Hyderabad FC and the coach sounded optimistic. Goa have been in top form as they have clawed back their way to the top three, putting up impressive performances. Juan Ferrando's men are the comeback kings of the league, having earned ten points after conceding first. (ANI)

