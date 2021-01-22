Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mathews hundred lifts Sri Lanka to 229-4 against England

Sri Lanka added 69 runs for the third wicket before Anderson struck in the second ball after lunch as Thirimanne nicked one to the wicketkeeper.Stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal then joined Mathews and the duo produced a 117-run stand for the fourth wicket.Wood was persisting with some high quality fast bowling on a flat wicket where there was hardly any assistance for the seam bowlers.

PTI | Galle | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:25 IST
Mathews hundred lifts Sri Lanka to 229-4 against England

An unbeaten hundred by Angelo Mathews helped Sri Lanka to 229-4 at stumps Friday on the first day of the second test against England.

Mathews came in to bat at 7-2 after James Anderson had dismissed both Kusal Perera (6) and Oshada Fernando (0) in the morning session.

The former Sri Lanka captain was then tested by a probing spell of fast bowling by Mark Wood, who had him in trouble with a couple of short deliveries. Wood was constantly bowling to Mathews on middle and leg-stump with a leg-gully in place expecting the batsman to flick one.

Mathews did not take the bait but a bouncer struck his glove and landed where there was no fielder before crossing the boundary rope. That brought up Mathews' half-century.

''We lost the openers early unfortunately and we just had to see through a few overs and get the ball slightly older and look for runs,'' Mathews said. ''Scoring runs was tough although the wicket was flat. England were on the money not giving away too many loose balls.'' Lahiru Thirimanne gave solid support to Mathews. Sri Lanka added 69 runs for the third wicket before Anderson struck in the second ball after lunch as Thirimanne nicked one to the wicketkeeper.

Stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal then joined Mathews and the duo produced a 117-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Wood was persisting with some high quality fast bowling on a flat wicket where there was hardly any assistance for the seam bowlers. He had Chandimal in trouble with a bouncer that hit the batsman on the head.

His perseverance paid off when he trapped Chandimal leg before wicket. The batsman, who made 52 for his 20th half-century, unsuccessfully reviewed the decision.

''It was hard work bowling out there,'' Wood said. ''This pith was tougher than the last one. We knew it was going to be harder. They played well and it didn't spin as much as it did in the first test. We intend to make early inroads tomorrow morning.'' Mathews, who missed Sri Lanka's recent tour of South Africa with a hamstring injury, reached his 11th test hundred and the third against England with a single off Jack Leach to point region. It was his first test hundred in Galle, a venue where he had made his test debut 12 years ago.

England took the new ball soon after it was available but weren't able to make the breakthrough as Niroshan Dickwella and Mathews were involved in an unfinished 36 run stand for the fifth wicket.

The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper has been promoted to sixth in this series and is under fire after a string of rash strokes brought about his dismissal in recent tests.

Anderson finished with 3-24. Ten of his 19 overs were maidens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pawan Kalyan flays TTD decision on keeping open Vaikunta Dwaram for ten days

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan onFriday slammed the decision to keep open the celestialVaikunta Dwaram passage at the famous hill shrine of LordVenkateswara near here for ten days from Vaikunta Ekadasi day,saying it was not fair to break cent...

Reliance net profit up 12 pc in Q3 at Rs 13,101 cr

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 12 per cent rise in December quarter net profit on improving oil-to-chemical business, strong continued momentum in retail and steady telecom unit Jio.Consolidated net ...

Japan and IOC deny that Olympics will be cancelled

Japan and the IOC stood firm on Friday on their commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and denied a report of a possible cancellation, although the pledge looks unlikely to ease public concern about holding the event during a pande...

Delhi riots: Court directs Tihar superintendent to appear on JNU student's plea

A Delhi court Friday directed the Tihar Jail superintendent to appear before it on a plea moved by JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita seeking permission to send notes to her counsel, which she made from the charge sheet file...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021