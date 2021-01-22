Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Leicester's Vardy to miss "a few weeks" for hernia operation, says Rodgers

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will be sidelined for a few weeks as he is set to have a hernia operation, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday. Vardy, 34, has scored 11 Premier League goals this season and is in the running for the golden boot but Rodgers said it was an operation that could not be put off any longer. "Jamie Vardy will be out for a few weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:49 IST
Soccer-Leicester's Vardy to miss "a few weeks" for hernia operation, says Rodgers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will be sidelined for a few weeks as he is set to have a hernia operation, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday. Vardy, 34, has scored 11 Premier League goals this season and is in the running for the golden boot but Rodgers said it was an operation that could not be put off any longer.

"Jamie Vardy will be out for a few weeks. We've been managing him over these number of months and he's been fantastic but we have a window now that allows him to have an operation on his hernia. Then he'll be back," Rodgers told reporters. "It's one that doesn't keep him out for too long. It's a repair around that area. It's one that we feel we can't put it off much longer.

"This is a window where we can get it done. That will leave him with a good opportunity to be influential." Leicester visit Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-MotoGP announces Qatar double-header, postpones Americas

The MotoGP season will start with two races on successive weekends in Qatar from March 28, followed by Portugal, organisers said on Friday in a calendar re-write forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Early season races in Texas and Argentina hav...

Pawan Kalyan flays TTD decision on keeping open Vaikunta Dwaram for ten days

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan onFriday slammed the decision to keep open the celestialVaikunta Dwaram passage at the famous hill shrine of LordVenkateswara near here for ten days from Vaikunta Ekadasi day,saying it was not fair to break cent...

Reliance net profit up 12 pc in Q3 at Rs 13,101 cr

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 12 per cent rise in December quarter net profit on improving oil-to-chemical business, strong continued momentum in retail and steady telecom unit Jio.Consolidated net ...

Japan and IOC deny that Olympics will be cancelled

Japan and the IOC stood firm on Friday on their commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and denied a report of a possible cancellation, although the pledge looks unlikely to ease public concern about holding the event during a pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021