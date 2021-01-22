Soccer-Leicester's Vardy to miss "a few weeks" for hernia operation, says Rodgers
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will be sidelined for a few weeks as he is set to have a hernia operation, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday. Vardy, 34, has scored 11 Premier League goals this season and is in the running for the golden boot but Rodgers said it was an operation that could not be put off any longer. "Jamie Vardy will be out for a few weeks.
"Jamie Vardy will be out for a few weeks. We've been managing him over these number of months and he's been fantastic but we have a window now that allows him to have an operation on his hernia. Then he'll be back," Rodgers told reporters. "It's one that doesn't keep him out for too long. It's a repair around that area. It's one that we feel we can't put it off much longer.
"This is a window where we can get it done. That will leave him with a good opportunity to be influential." Leicester visit Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.
