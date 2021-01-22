Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Randall and Odogwu in England squad, Sinckler out for Six Nations

England's uncapped duo of Bristol scrumhalf Harry Randall and Wasps wing/centre Paolo Odogwu were the eye-catching names among a 28-man squad named by coach Eddie Jones on Friday for the Six Nations Championship but there was no place for Kyle Sinckler. Randall, who is also qualified to represent Wales, has been in sparkling form during Bristol's bright start to the Premiership season and will vie with Dan Robson to back up regular number nine Ben Youngs.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:18 IST
Rugby-Randall and Odogwu in England squad, Sinckler out for Six Nations
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

England's uncapped duo of Bristol scrumhalf Harry Randall and Wasps wing/centre Paolo Odogwu were the eye-catching names among a 28-man squad named by coach Eddie Jones on Friday for the Six Nations Championship but there was no place for Kyle Sinckler.

Randall, who is also qualified to represent Wales, has been in sparkling form during Bristol's bright start to the Premiership season and will vie with Dan Robson to back up regular number nine Ben Youngs. Odogwu, who scored two tries in a man-of-the-match performance against Bath two weeks ago, is also eligible to play for Italy, through his father but is now in line to nail his colours to the Twickenham mast.

A third uncapped player, Bath prop Ben Obano, was also included. Bristol prop Sinckler was suspended for England's opening game against Scotland on Feb. 6 after swearing at the referee in a club game but would have been available for the rest of the tournament.

Jones was forced to limit his squad to less than his usual 35 names and will have fewer training days because of COVID-19 restrictions related to players moving back and forth between the England camp and their clubs. As a result he has also named a shadow squad of 12 that mostly comprises inexperienced or uncapped players, although Bath pair Jonathan Joseph and Charlie Ewels both feature.

Last season's Premiership player of the year Jack Willis of Wasps is also in the shadow squad after being pipped by Ben Earl for a slot in the main group. Exeter's in-form number eight Sam Simmonds did not make either group. Prop Mako Vunipola will link up with the squad for rehab during the tournament.

England will meet up at the national football team's training base at St George's Park in the Midlands on Jan. 27 to begin their build-up to the opening game of their Six Nations title defence at home to the Scots. "This has been a really tough squad to pick and I know there are a lot of disappointed players who haven't been selected," Jones said. "We're really excited by the players we have got, it's a very vibrant squad and we are looking forward to getting started.

"We are very grateful to Premiership Rugby, the clubs and the Rugby Players' Association for allowing us to have 28 players throughout the tournament. We're very happy with the number and it's testament to the growing relationships between all parties." Full Squad

Backs Elliot Daly (Saracens, 47 caps) Owen Farrell (Saracens, 88 caps) George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 72 caps) Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 3 caps) Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 3 caps) Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 61 caps) Paolo Odogwu (Wasps, uncapped) Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped) Dan Robson (Wasps, 7 caps) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps) Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 46 caps) Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 104 caps) Forwards Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 26 caps) Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 28 caps) Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 8 caps) Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps) Jamie George (Saracens, 54 caps) Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 4 caps) Maro Itoje (Saracens, 43 caps) Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 69 caps) Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 85 caps) Joe Marler (Harlequins, 72 caps) Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, uncapped) Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 8 caps) Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps) Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 56 caps) Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps) Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, 19 caps)

Shadow squad Charlie Atkinson (Wasps, uncapped) Ali Crossdale (Saracens, uncapped) Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, 3 caps) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 17 caps) George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 3 caps) Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 54 caps) Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 4 caps) George Martin (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped) Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped) Jack Willis (Wasps, 2 caps)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK may take more action to protect borders during COVID crisis -UK PM Johnson

Britain may have to implement further measures to protect its borders from new variants of COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. I really dont rule out that we may need to take further measures still, he told a news briefin...

U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee Austin as defense secretary

The U.S. Senate on Friday voted overwhelmingly to confirm retired Army General Lloyd as President Joe Bidens defense secretary, making him the first Black American to serve in the role. The vote was 93-2 in the 100-member chamber, far more ...

Vijay Mallya has applied for ‘another route’ to stay in UK, says lawyer

Vijay Mallya has applied to Home Secretary Priti Patel for another route to be able to stay in the UK, the liquor tycoons barrister representing him in bankruptcy proceedings in the High Court in London confirmed during a remote hearing on ...

ED attached assets worth Rs 5.45 cr of ex-Chhattisgarh engineer under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate ED attached the assets of former Chhattisgarh government official Ramanand Divya worth Rs 5.45 crores under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA in a case related to criminal misconduct. According to a sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021