ISL 7: FC Goa ropes in Adil Khan on loan for rest of season

FC Goa on Friday announced the signing of Indian international Adil Khan on loan from Hyderabad FC for the rest of the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:24 IST
Indian football team defender Adil Khan (Photo/ FC Goa). Image Credit: ANI

FC Goa on Friday announced the signing of Indian international Adil Khan on loan from Hyderabad FC for the rest of the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Adil's professional career began in 2008 in the colours of Sporting Clube de Goa after making a move from SESA Academy. After spending years with the 'Flaming Orange', he moved to Kolkata to feature in the Green and Maroon of Mohun Bagan.

After spending the initial Hero Indian Super League season with Delhi Dynamos FC, Adil has gone on to represent FC Pune City and Hyderabad FC in the tournament. Having appeared 61 times in the ISL and with 11 India caps to his name, Adil brings a wealth of experience to the FC Goa side. Speaking on his arrival to FC Goa, Adil Khan said, "Being from Goa, FC Goa is a club that has always been close to my heart, and finally the circumstances were exactly right for the move to happen.

"I am not only going to my hometown club, but it is also one of the biggest clubs in the country and their track record shows it all. Being a Goan, playing formerly in a team with a similar style and having known the players, I believe I can make a real mark on the team. I can't wait to put on the FC Goa shirt," he added. Possessing the ability to play both in the midfield as well as in the backline, the 32-year-old adds both depth and quality to the Gaurs' backline.

"We're pleased to bring Adil on board to FC Goa. He's a player who comes with a proven pedigree and will add to the team his leadership qualities as well. I'm sure he'll be an asset for the team going into the second half of the season and in our maiden adventure into Asia." said FC Goa Director of Football Ravi Puskur. The 32-year-old is the second signing for the Gaurs in the January transfer window, following Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem's arrival earlier this month on a three-and-a-half years deal from ATK Mohun Bagan. (ANI)

