Red-ball skipper Adam Rossington extends contract with Northamptonshire

Wicket-keeper Adam Rossington has signed a one-year contract extension with England's County Cricket Club Northamptonshire until at least the end of the 2022 season.

ANI | Northamptonshire | Updated: 23-01-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 08:51 IST
Wicket-keeper Adam Rossington. Image Credit: ANI

Wicket-keeper Adam Rossington has signed a one-year contract extension with England's County Cricket Club Northamptonshire until at least the end of the 2022 season. The Club's red-ball Captain, Rossington is a key figure in all forms of cricket for Northamptonshire and was excited about committing his future to the club.

"I'm happy to have signed a new deal with Northamptonshire. These are exciting times being back in Division 1 when it goes back to two divisions," Rossington said in an official statement. Since making the switch from Middlesex in 2014, 'Rosso' has proven himself to be both a fine striker of the ball and a reliable figure behind the stumps. Boasting a first-class average of 35.33 and a T20 strike rate of 139.20 his importance in the changing room is unquestioned.

"Last year was a promising year, it was good to have a look at some younger lads in the Bob Willis Trophy so I'm pleased we took that approach to the competition. It was a fantastic opportunity for players who hadn't had much time in the middle to have a chance to show the fans what they're about," said Rossington. "It was positive making the knockout stages of the Blast last year after a mixed group stage, but obviously a pretty disappointing Quarter-Final performance in Bristol. We're hopeful that we can put that right this year and be at Edgbaston in September," he added.

Last month, the club signed Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi as one of their overseas players for the 2021 T20 Blast. With 4,118 runs at a strike rate of over 140 and 267 wickets to his name in T20 cricket, Nabi stands as a key player for the Steelbacks line-up.

"We've got the squad now to challenge in all competitions, including a world class overseas singing in Mohammed Nabi for the Vitality Blast. It's definitely an exciting time to be a Northamptonshire supporter," said Rossington. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

