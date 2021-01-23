Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ozil wasn't given 'fair opportunity' in final year at Arsenal, feels Wilshere

Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere said that Mesut Ozil was not given a "fair opportunity" in his final year at Arsenal.

ANI | Stevenage | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:07 IST
Ozil wasn't given 'fair opportunity' in final year at Arsenal, feels Wilshere
Mesut Ozil. Image Credit: ANI

Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere said that Mesut Ozil was not given a "fair opportunity" in his final year at Arsenal. According to the Goal.com report, Arsenal have agreed to terminate Ozil's contract six months early so that he can seal a free transfer to Fenerbahce.

Mikel Arteta left Ozil out of his Premier League and Europa League squads at the start of the season, which was the final straw for a player whose last appearance for Arsenal came way back in March. "No. I was friends with Mesut during my time at Arsenal and we had a really good relationship on and off the pitch, I thought. But no, I didn't speak to him. I'm sure it was as difficult for him [to not be playing] as it was for me. It's not nice to be in a position where you're not given that opportunity -- a fair opportunity -- to try and challenge for a place in the team," Goal.com quoted Wilshere as saying.

"Listen, people can have bad games and miss out on the team, but to not be given an opportunity is tough, and was tough, to take. So I'm happy that he has found happiness and hopefully he can go on to be successful in Turkey," he added. Wilshere shared his experience of playing with Ozil and called him a "top player". The English midfielder added that the way things ended for Ozil at Arsenal is a "shame".

"It's a difficult one because I'm not at the club anymore and I'm like every other fan looking in. All I remember from him is what a joy it was to play with him. A top, top player. One of the best I played with," Wilshere said. "It's a shame the way it went at Arsenal, but I'm sure a lot of the fans will remember him for his early days there when we had a really good team and we should have probably won a little bit more. But we won a couple of FA Cups and it was a pleasure to play with him," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Wolves sign striker Willian José on loan from Real Sociedad

Wolverhampton has signed Brazilian striker Willian Jos on loan from Spanish club Real Sociedad until the end of the season, the Premier League club said Saturday.The loan signing adds depth to the Wolves squad after forward Ral Jimnez suffe...

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refuses to address programme on Netaji's birth anniversary at Victoria Memorial amid 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, says 'insulted'.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refuses to address programme on Netajis birth anniversary at Victoria Memorial amid Jai Shri Ram chants, says insulted....

If you invite someone to a govt programme, you should not insult them, says Mamata Banerjee at Netaji event after slogans raised against her.

If you invite someone to a govt programme, you should not insult them, says Mamata Banerjee at Netaji event after slogans raised against her....

Taapsee Pannu celebrates 6 years of 'Baby' with advice for aspiring actors

Celebrating six years of her role in the espionage thriller Baby, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday advised aspiring actors to not focus on the length of their roles in a project. The Pink star took to her Twitter handle and express...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021