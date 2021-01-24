Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Root notches another ton as England battle trial by spin v Sri Lanka

Captain Joe Root scored his second century in succession to keep England afloat on a difficult, turning wicket as they reached 181 for four in their first innings at lunch on day three of the second and final test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 12:12 IST
Cricket-Root notches another ton as England battle trial by spin v Sri Lanka

Captain Joe Root scored his second century in succession to keep England afloat on a difficult, turning wicket as they reached 181 for four in their first innings at lunch on day three of the second and final test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The tourists still trail the home side by exactly 200 runs but the imperious Root is well set on 105 and will resume after the interval with Jos Buttler (30 not out) in what has been a trial by spin on a turning pitch.

Root followed up his 228 in the first match with a 19th test century, the first time he has reached three figures in consecutive tests in his career. His innings has been built around the impressive use of the sweep shot, which he has waged to take the attack to the Sri Lanka bowlers.

England resumed the day on 98 for two having lost their openers cheaply for the third time in as many innings this series. But Jonny Bairstow never looked settled and fell on 28, an inside edge onto his pad off the dangerous home spinner Lasith Embuldeniya (4-72) looping to Oshida Fernando at short leg.

Dan Lawrence was impressive on debut in England’s seven wicket win in the first test but made just three as he edged Embuldeniya to Lahiru Thirimanne at slip. At 132 for four, England were teetering, but Root and Buttler have steadied the ship with an unbeaten fifth wicket stand of 49 that they will hope to grow significantly.

Root failed to score a test century in 2020, the first time in his career he went a calendar year without a ton, and his return to form will be welcome as England head into four tests in India right after this series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SAI takes cognisance of alleged COVID protocol breach in wrestling nationals, seeks report from WFI

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Sunday took cognisance of an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols during the ongoing Wrestling National Championships in Noida and a sought a report from the federation by Monday.We have taken up the mat...

Delhi Metro issues new guidelines for travelling on Republic Day

In the view of Republic Day celebration, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC on Sunday announced a new set of guidelines for travelling on the day. In an official release, DMRC said, Services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro line will...

Vice President, Ministers extend wishes on National Girl Child Day

As the nation observes National Girl Child Day, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders extended their wishes and marked the spirit to empower Desh Ki Beti. Taking to microblogging site Twit...

TMC, BJP busy in 'ego battles'; Cong-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada

Alleging that the TMC and the BJP are busy in ego battles, Congress West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada on Sunday said the Congress-Left alliance for the upcoming assembly polls presents to the people an alternative that is committed to bre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021