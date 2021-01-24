Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chelsea, Arsenal WSL games postponed due to heavy snow

League leaders Chelsea were due to play at bottom side Bristol City while Arsenal were set to host West Ham United. "Our away match versus Bristol City, which was set to kick off at 2.00 pm today, has been postponed due to a heavy downpour of snow overnight resulting in an unplayable pitch," Chelsea said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 17:09 IST
Soccer-Chelsea, Arsenal WSL games postponed due to heavy snow

The Chelsea and Arsenal FA Women's Super League matches scheduled to take place on Sunday were postponed after heavy snowfall left the pitches unplayable, the clubs said. League leaders Chelsea were due to play at bottom side Bristol City while Arsenal were set to host West Ham United.

"Our away match versus Bristol City, which was set to kick off at 2.00 pm today, has been postponed due to a heavy downpour of snow overnight resulting in an unplayable pitch," Chelsea said in a statement. Arsenal said a pitch inspection and "extreme weather warnings" prompted authorities to postpone their match.

Manchester United host Birmingham City and Manchester City are away at Brighton & Hove Albion later on Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur also face Everton. Chelsea are top on 26 points from 10 games ahead of Manchester United, who have played a game more and trail on goal difference. Arsenal are third on 23 points from 11 matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ankola seeks MCA permission to select Vizay Hazare probables at earliest

Chief selector Salil Ankola has written to Mumbai Cricket Association MCA seeking permission to select probables for the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the earliest to avoid a debacle of the team like during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.Mumbai were ...

UN: Yemen's warring sides resume talks on prisoner exchange

Yemens warring sides Sunday resumed United Nations-backed negotiations over a prisoner swap, the world body said, more than three months after they completed the wars largest exchange.The talks in the Jordanian capital Amman between represe...

Former Law Commission vice-chairman N M Ghatate passes away

Senior lawyer and former vice-chairman of the Law Commission N M Ghatate died here on Sunday, his family said.He was 83.His wife Sheela said Ghatate was admitted at a private hospital for the last three days and passed away on Sunday.A seni...

Portugal chooses a president amid a severe pandemic surge

Portugal held a presidential election Sunday, with the moderate incumbent candidate strongly favored to earn a second five-year term as a devastating COVID-19 surge grips the European Union nation.The head of state in Portugal has no legisl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021