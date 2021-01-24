Sandeep, Amir emerge National Racing Champions in Formula LGB 4 and Novice Cup

Chennai's Sandeep Kumar and Amir Sayed from Kottayam emerged champions in the Formula LGB 4 and Novice Cup category respectively in the 23rd JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship here on Sunday.

At the Kari Motor Speedway, the final day provided plenty of sparks as the Formula LGB 4 championship went down to the wire till the last lap of the last race. It was heartbreak for Ashwin Datta, who led overnight in the Formula LGB 4 category with 63 points.

Ashwin was distraught in the morning as he faced brake failure in the first race. It was a challenge for him to keep his cool in the last race of the championship (12th) in the afternoon as he started from the back row of the grid.

The formation lap itself had to be gone through repeatedly and after three times the race had to be restarted and Ashwin did the damage to his chances. At the very first corner, his car came into dangerous contact with a few cars and it was all over for him.

After seeing mayhem ahead of him in the last race, Sandeep decided the best plan was not to do anything risky, especially after all the incidents. The repeated appearance of the safety car can play on the mind of the drivers. Sandeep's experience and ice cool nerves stood him in good stead as he finished fifth in the last race. He totalled 66 points to seal the Formula LGB 4 championship. Ashwin finished with 63 points, as per provisional standings. Vishnu Prasad was third with 54 points.

Teen sensation Amir Sayed crowned himself in glory in the Novice Cup category.

