Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sandeep, Amir emerge National Racing Champions in Formula LGB 4 and Novice Cup

Chennais Sandeep Kumar and Amir Sayed from Kottayam emerged champions in the Formula LGB 4 and Novice Cup category respectively in the 23rd JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship here on Sunday.At the Kari Motor Speedway, the final day provided plenty of sparks as the Formula LGB 4 championship went down to the wire till the last lap of the last race.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 24-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 18:57 IST
Sandeep, Amir emerge National Racing Champions in Formula LGB 4 and Novice Cup

Chennai's Sandeep Kumar and Amir Sayed from Kottayam emerged champions in the Formula LGB 4 and Novice Cup category respectively in the 23rd JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship here on Sunday.

At the Kari Motor Speedway, the final day provided plenty of sparks as the Formula LGB 4 championship went down to the wire till the last lap of the last race. It was heartbreak for Ashwin Datta, who led overnight in the Formula LGB 4 category with 63 points.

Ashwin was distraught in the morning as he faced brake failure in the first race. It was a challenge for him to keep his cool in the last race of the championship (12th) in the afternoon as he started from the back row of the grid.

The formation lap itself had to be gone through repeatedly and after three times the race had to be restarted and Ashwin did the damage to his chances. At the very first corner, his car came into dangerous contact with a few cars and it was all over for him.

After seeing mayhem ahead of him in the last race, Sandeep decided the best plan was not to do anything risky, especially after all the incidents. The repeated appearance of the safety car can play on the mind of the drivers. Sandeep's experience and ice cool nerves stood him in good stead as he finished fifth in the last race. He totalled 66 points to seal the Formula LGB 4 championship. Ashwin finished with 63 points, as per provisional standings. Vishnu Prasad was third with 54 points.

Teen sensation Amir Sayed crowned himself in glory in the Novice Cup category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World War II drama 'Into the Darkness' bags Golden Peacock at 51st IFFI

Danish World War II drama Into The Darkness won the Golden Peacock award at the closing ceremony of the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India IFFI here.Directed by Anders Refn, the 152-minute film chronicles the complex, ...

Himachal CM, MLAs to meet on February 8-9

Himachal Pradesh MLAs meetings on Annual Budget priorities with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will take place on February 8 and 9. According to a spokesperson of the state government, a partial modification has been made in the meetings of ...

Bird flu confirmed in 12 states for crow, migratory and wild birds

The central government on Saturday informed that avian influenza or bird flu has been confirmed in nine states for poultry birds and in 12 states for the crow, migratory and wild birds till January 24. Till January 24 outbreaks of Avian Inf...

Gopalpur-Digha highway project to boost infrastructure of coastal region: Pradhan

Union MinisterDharmendra Pradhan said here Sunday the coastal highwayproject worth Rs 7,500 that will link Gopalpur in Odisha andDigha in West Bengal will boost infrastructure and economy ofOdisha.Briefing reporters after visiting Bhitarkan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021