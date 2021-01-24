Left Menu
Defiant Indian Arrows pick up first point of I-League season

All India Football Federations developmental side Indian Arrows held Aizawl FC to a 1-1 draw to pick up their first points of the I-League season here on Sunday.Richard Kasaggas 12th-minute strike from close range was cancelled out in the added time of the second half through a thumping Sajad Hussain header as both teams shared the spoils.Aizawl FC wasted little time to get their attacking moves underway.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:15 IST
Defiant Indian Arrows pick up first point of I-League season

All India Football Federation’s developmental side Indian Arrows held Aizawl FC to a 1-1 draw to pick up their first points of the I-League season here on Sunday.

Richard Kasagga’s 12th-minute strike from close range was cancelled out in the added time of the second half through a thumping Sajad Hussain header as both teams shared the spoils.

Aizawl FC wasted little time to get their attacking moves underway. The quick one-two passing build-up of Aizawl FC proved difficult for the young Arrows defenders to deal with.

In the 12th minute, Kasagga was offered a tap-in to put Aizawl FC ahead, and the Ugandan international did not waste his opportunity after the ball hit the woodwork off a corner kick. Indian Arrows tried to hit Aizawl on the break, but the Mizoram side’s defence held firm. Despite dominating possession and more chances coming their way, Aizawl FC could not double their lead.

In the second half, Indian Arrows tried to take the game to Aizawl FC, pressing hard to find the equaliser. However, after a good spell of attacking play, the momentum swung to Aizawl’s favour once again. In the 60th minute, Aizawl FC came close to doubling their lead when a curling effort by Rohmingthanga Bawlte from outside the box hit the upright.

Another chance came for Aizawl FC in the 82nd minute when Bawlte found himself clear on the left flank. The nippy forward cut inside but was quickly swarmed as his shot hit the Arrows defence line and went away from the goal.

However, there was more action to come. The Indian Arrows were given a corner kick at the fag end of the match and they found the net. Sajad Hussain’s thumping header off the corner kick left Aizawl FC stunned as both teams got one point each from the match.

