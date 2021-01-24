Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rallying-Ogier takes record eighth Monte Carlo win and 50th WRC victory

Last year's winner Thierry Neuville of Belgium denied the Japanese manufacturer a podium sweep with third place for Hyundai. Ogier, whose eight wins have been with five different manufacturers, had previously been level with compatriot and nine-times world champion Sebastien Loeb with seven Monte Carlo rally wins each.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:46 IST
Rallying-Ogier takes record eighth Monte Carlo win and 50th WRC victory
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere.com

Seven-times world rally champion Sebastien Ogier celebrated the 50th victory of his career by winning the Monte Carlo season-opener for a record eighth time on Sunday.

The Frenchman, who was born and grew up in Gap where the rally is based, beat Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans by 32.6 seconds in a Toyota one-two. Last year's winner Thierry Neuville of Belgium denied the Japanese manufacturer a podium sweep with third place for Hyundai.

Ogier, whose eight wins have been with five different manufacturers, had previously been level with compatriot and nine-times world champion Sebastien Loeb with seven Monte Carlo rally wins each. One of Ogier's wins, in 2009, came when the rally was part of the Intercontinental Rally Challenge rather than the world championship.

The 37-year-old reigning world champion took a maximum 30-point haul from this year's asphalt event in the French Alps, run without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after also winning the final power stage for five bonus points. "The car has been amazing. I really enjoyed the weekend, it has been such a pleasure. I almost have tears in my eyes now and it was a good decision to do one more year," said the Frenchman, co-driven by compatriot Julien Ingrassia.

Ogier had planned to retire last year but decided to stay for one more year because he wanted to leave after a proper season and not one ravaged by the pandemic. Estonian Ott Tanak, whose rally ended on Saturday, had led after Thursday's first two stages and then Evans was in front on Saturday.

Finland's Kalle Rovanpera was fourth for Toyota with Spaniard Dani Sordo fifth for Hyundai and Japana's Takamoto Katsuta sixth in a Toyota.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

8 Chartered Accountants among 258 arrested in GST fake invoice frauds

Eight Chartered Accountants are among the 258 persons arrested so far in the nationwide drive against fake Goods and Services Tax GST invoice frauds in the last two and a half months since mid-November, 2020, Directorate General of GST Inte...

Study suggests direct current stimulation over brain's Wernicke area can be helpful in learning words

Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation tDCS, which is a non-invasive way of stimulating the brain over the Wernickes area, may lead to new assistive neurotechnologies for the rehabilitation of people with cognitive disorders in future, a n...

Repeal farm laws immediately: Left parties

Left parties on Sunday reiterated their support for the farmer groups protesting against the Centres new agri laws and demanded that the government immediately repeal the legislations.In a joint statement, the CPIM, CPIML, CPI, Revolutionar...

Box Office: 'The Marksman' Captures Top Spot With $2 Million, Bleak Times for Movie Theaters

By Brent Lang LOS ANGELES, Jan 24, Variety.com - Pray for movie theaters.The Marksman, a Liam Neeson thriller from Open Road, held onto first place for the second weekend in a row, grossing just over 2 million. The film has grossed 61 milli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021