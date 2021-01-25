Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Players frustrated with draw but we need to stay positive, says Moosa

Stating that players are frustrated after witnessing a draw against Odisha FC, Bengaluru interim head coach Naushad Moosa stressed that they need to keep their heads high and keep moving.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 25-01-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 08:50 IST
ISL 7: Players frustrated with draw but we need to stay positive, says Moosa
Bengaluru FC interim coach Naushad Moosa (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Stating that players are frustrated after witnessing a draw against Odisha FC, Bengaluru interim head coach Naushad Moosa stressed that they need to keep their heads high and keep moving. A goal from Erik Paartalu rescued a point for Bengaluru FC in their match against Odisha FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. Stuart Baxter's side took the lead early in the first half and looked on course for a win at one time before Paartalu's equaliser late in the game.

"Players are more frustrated than me. They have been trying hard. If you see the second half, we created a lot of scoring opportunities. We need to keep our heads high and keep moving. We need to stay positive," Moosa said during the post-match press conference. Towards the end of the game, the Blues came close to a winning goal and Moosa believes that his team should have won the game.

"I do not want to believe that we are not being creative. Towards the end of the game, the way we created scoring opportunities, we should have won the game. But yes, we need to work more on it and we have to work on being compact defensively as well," he said. Bengaluru would have looked to capitalise on the goalless draw between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC but Moosa is still confident about making it to the semi-finals. "ISL is an open league. If we had won today, we would have got closer to Hyderabad. We have seven games in hand, we can always be positive and think about getting into the top four," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Spanish woman who died of COVID returned 10 days later newspaperAn 85-year-old woman believed by her family to have died from the coronavirus surprised her relatives by returning to her car...

Thailand reports 187 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Thailand reported 187 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Monday, bringing the overall number of cases to 13,687 and fatalities to 75 since it detected its first case a year ago.The tally included 10 imported cases, the countrys COVID-1...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case in monthsNew Zealand on Monday confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in the community in months in a 56-year-old woman, but said close contacts...

Turkey receives 6.5 mln doses of Sinovac vaccine -media

Turkey received 6.5 million further doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by Chinas Sinovac Biotech on Monday, CNN Turk and other media reported, allowing its nationwide rollout to continue.An initial consignment of 3 million doses previous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021