Scotland bowler Josh Davey extends contract with Somerset until 2023

Scotland bowler Josh Davey has agreed on a one-year contract extension which will see him remain with England's County Cricket Club Somerset until at least the end of the 2023 campaign.

ANI | Somerset | Updated: 25-01-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 11:28 IST
Scotland bowler Josh Davey. Image Credit: ANI

Scotland bowler Josh Davey has agreed on a one-year contract extension which will see him remain with England's County Cricket Club Somerset until at least the end of the 2023 campaign. The 30-year-old had joined Somerset on a summer contract in 2014 and since then he has established himself as a key member of the First XI squad.

Since joining the Club Josh has taken over 140 wickets across the three formats, and he was one of the integral elements behind Somerset's Royal London One-Day Cup success of 2019. "To go from signing a summer contract to winning a trophy at Lord's has been an incredible journey and I am delighted that it is going to continue. My time with Somerset has been incredibly special and it's a great place to be at the moment," Josh said in an official statement.

"There is a real sense that this team could go on to big things and I cannot wait to be a part of that. The Club is second to none in terms of the support we get and hopefully we can repay them for their support by bringing home some more silverware in the next few years," he added. Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said: "Josh has been one of our most consistent performers, playing a key part in our successes in recent years."

"His progress and development over the last few seasons has been impressive, and we are looking forward to that continuing for at least the next few years," Hurry added. Last week, batsman James Hildreth, whose current contract was due to expire at the end of the 2021 campaign agreed to an extension which will see him remain with Somerset until at least the end of the 2022 season.

James made his debut for Somerset in 2003 and since then has played 665 matches across the three formats for the Club, scoring over 25,996 runs. He is also the Club's all-time leading scorer in T20 cricket with 3694 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

