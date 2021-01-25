FA Cup: Lindelof credits Man Utd's patience and calm approach for win against Liverpool

After a win over Liverpool, Manchester United's Victor Lindelof said the side remains very calm and looks to be patient on the pitch as they know that they are going to get chances to score. Manchester United beat Liverpool 3-2 in the FA Cup here on Sunday. "We have belief and even if we concede a goal we are very calm and we just try to be patient with the ball because we know we are going to get chances to score," the club's official website quoted Lindelof as saying.

"That is what happened, we conceded a goal but then we kept on going and we won. It was a hard game. We were playing against a tough opponent, but it was very nice to win and go through to the next round, so I am very happy," he added. During the match, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 18th minute but Mason Greenwood quickly equalised for the home team and Marcus Rashford then handed Manchester United a lead early in the second half.

Salah struck again in the 58th minute, taking the scoreline to 2-2. However, Bruno Fernandes' sublime free-kick 12 minutes from time helped Manchester United progress in the competition. Praising Greenwood, Lindelof said: "I'm very happy for him [Greenwood]. He is a brilliant young player and for him to get a goal and an assist as well is great for him. Hopefully, he can keep building and he can keep improving."

Manchester United will now take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)