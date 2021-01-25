Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Wonderful, selfless cricketer': Sehwag wishes Pujara as batsman turns 33

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Monday extended birthday greetings to Cheteshwar Pujara and labelled the right-handed batsman as a "wonderful and selfless cricketer."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:24 IST
'Wonderful, selfless cricketer': Sehwag wishes Pujara as batsman turns 33
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo/ Cheteshwar Pujara Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Monday extended birthday greetings to Cheteshwar Pujara and labelled the right-handed batsman as a "wonderful and selfless cricketer." Pujara was recently seen in action in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The batsman's grit and determination was there for everyone to see in the final Test as he stood tall even after receiving numerous body blows.

"Happy Birthday to a wonderful selfless cricketer, his contributions cannot be measured only in runs- @cheteshwar1. Has been as solid as a Wall, When he bats, this is Bowlers ka Haal," Sehwag tweeted. Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter to extend birthday greetings to Pujara. "Wishing you a very happy birthday, Cheteshwar! Have a year full of happiness and good health. Keep playing the way you always do," tweeted the Master Blaster.

KL Rahul wished Pujara by calling him Mr.Dependable of the team. "Wishing Mr. Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday. Your hard work and dedication have been great to witness. To many more fantastic innings. Cheers," tweeted Rahul. Often criticised for his defensive approach, Pujara batted like a warrior in the fourth Test against Australia last week. He took blows to the body, fingers, and head, but did not flinch. He stood tall, defying the Australia bowlers who looked for one opportunity to break into the Indian lower-order.

While Pujara registered his slowest ever Test fifty on January 19, it played a vital role in allowing the likes of Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant play freely. Even coach Ravi Shastri backed Pujara, who has three Test double hundreds to his name, including a high score of 206, and squashed any debates that had erupted after the batsman's slow approach in the game.

"We are not interested in any debates," said Shastri in the virtual press conference after the fourth Test. India beat Australia in their own den in the fourth and final Test to seal the series 2-1. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian side defeated Australia at The Gabba. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

All qualifying education assistants to be paid for Jan 2021

The Department of Basic Education says it is working with Provincial Education Departments PEDs to ensure that all qualifying education assistants and general school assistants -- who were employed in December and have submitted all the req...

Maintain peace during tractor rally, appeals Punjab CM

Ahead of the farmers tractor rally on Republic Day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed to the farmers to ensure that the event remains peaceful while urging the Centre once again to heed the troubled voice of t...

Over 4 000 Temporary Disability Grant reapplications assessed in KZN

Over 4 000 Temporary Disability Grant reapplications have been assessed in KwaZulu-Natal since the process commenced this year.The South African Social Security Agency SASSA in KwaZulu-Natal said more beneficiaries are heeding the call to v...

Segregated myself but still I was feeling the heat each and every day: Pant

Rishabh Pant has navigated a wave of criticism and ridicule with his electrifying strokes in Australia but not long ago, the wicketkeeper was feeling the heat each and every day even after cutting himself off from the outside world.Up again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021