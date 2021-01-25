'Wonderful, selfless cricketer': Sehwag wishes Pujara as batsman turns 33

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Monday extended birthday greetings to Cheteshwar Pujara and labelled the right-handed batsman as a "wonderful and selfless cricketer." Pujara was recently seen in action in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The batsman's grit and determination was there for everyone to see in the final Test as he stood tall even after receiving numerous body blows.

"Happy Birthday to a wonderful selfless cricketer, his contributions cannot be measured only in runs- @cheteshwar1. Has been as solid as a Wall, When he bats, this is Bowlers ka Haal," Sehwag tweeted. Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter to extend birthday greetings to Pujara. "Wishing you a very happy birthday, Cheteshwar! Have a year full of happiness and good health. Keep playing the way you always do," tweeted the Master Blaster.

KL Rahul wished Pujara by calling him Mr.Dependable of the team. "Wishing Mr. Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday. Your hard work and dedication have been great to witness. To many more fantastic innings. Cheers," tweeted Rahul. Often criticised for his defensive approach, Pujara batted like a warrior in the fourth Test against Australia last week. He took blows to the body, fingers, and head, but did not flinch. He stood tall, defying the Australia bowlers who looked for one opportunity to break into the Indian lower-order.

While Pujara registered his slowest ever Test fifty on January 19, it played a vital role in allowing the likes of Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant play freely. Even coach Ravi Shastri backed Pujara, who has three Test double hundreds to his name, including a high score of 206, and squashed any debates that had erupted after the batsman's slow approach in the game.

"We are not interested in any debates," said Shastri in the virtual press conference after the fourth Test. India beat Australia in their own den in the fourth and final Test to seal the series 2-1. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian side defeated Australia at The Gabba. (ANI)

