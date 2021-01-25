Rugby-Prop Furlong named in Ireland Six Nations squad, Stockdale misses out
Winger Jacob Stockdale, who sustained a knee injury this month, misses out, Farrell said in a statement. Johnny Sexton will captain a mostly experienced squad. The Leinster flyhalf left the field early in their clash with Munster on Saturday and will be assessed at the Irish camp this week, Leinster coach Leo Cullen said.
Munster scrumhalf Craig Casey and Ulster prop Tom O'Toole were the only two uncapped players in the 36-man squad, with Casey included ahead of Leinster's Luke McGrath and Ulster's John Cooney. Flanker Rhys Ruddock, who has been in an out of Ireland's squad since making his debut more than 10 years ago, also won a recall.
Ireland begin the championship away to Wales on Feb. 7 before hosting France a week later and concluding the campaign at home to holders England on March 20. Full squad:
Backs Bundee Aki (Connacht) 30 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps Ross Byrne (Leinster) 11 caps
Craig Casey (Munster) uncapped Andrew Conway (Munster) 24 caps
Shane Daly (Munster) 1 cap Keith Earls (Munster) 88 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster) 14 caps Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 47 caps Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 6 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 24 caps James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 4 caps Conor Murray (Munster) 87 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 30 caps Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) 95 caps
Forwards Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 17 caps
Will Connors (Leinster) 5 caps Caelan Doris (Leinster) 7 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht) 17 caps Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 25 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster) 104 caps Dave Heffernan (Connacht) 5 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster) 58 caps Rob Herring (Ulster) 16 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 6 caps Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 39 caps
Peter O'Mahony (Munster) 73 caps Tom O'Toole (Ulster) uncapped
Andrew Porter (Leinster) 32 caps Quinn Roux (Connacht) 16 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster) 26 caps James Ryan (Leinster) 32 caps
CJ Stander (Munster) 46 caps Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 28 caps
