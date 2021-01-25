Left Menu
Rugby-Prop Furlong named in Ireland Six Nations squad, Stockdale misses out

Ireland included Tadhg Furlong in their squad for this year's Six Nations, with coach Andy Farrell saying on Monday that the British and Irish Lions prop was ready to join the group despite last playing almost a year ago.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:21 IST
Ireland included Tadhg Furlong in their squad for this year's Six Nations, with coach Andy Farrell saying on Monday that the British and Irish Lions prop was ready to join the group despite last playing almost a year ago. Furlong has not played since last year's Six Nations and his club, Leinster, said the 28-year-old tighthead could begin his comeback on the field as soon as this weekend.

Winger Jacob Stockdale, who sustained a knee injury this month, misses out, Farrell said in a statement. Johnny Sexton will captain a mostly experienced squad. The Leinster flyhalf left the field early in their clash with Munster on Saturday and will be assessed at the Irish camp this week, Leinster coach Leo Cullen said.

Munster scrumhalf Craig Casey and Ulster prop Tom O'Toole were the only two uncapped players in the 36-man squad, with Casey included ahead of Leinster's Luke McGrath and Ulster's John Cooney. Flanker Rhys Ruddock, who has been in an out of Ireland's squad since making his debut more than 10 years ago, also won a recall.

Ireland begin the championship away to Wales on Feb. 7 before hosting France a week later and concluding the campaign at home to holders England on March 20. Full squad:

Backs Bundee Aki (Connacht) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps Ross Byrne (Leinster) 11 caps

Craig Casey (Munster) uncapped Andrew Conway (Munster) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster) 1 cap Keith Earls (Munster) 88 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster) 14 caps Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 47 caps Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 6 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 24 caps James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 4 caps Conor Murray (Munster) 87 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 30 caps Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) 95 caps

Forwards Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 17 caps

Will Connors (Leinster) 5 caps Caelan Doris (Leinster) 7 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht) 17 caps Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 25 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster) 104 caps Dave Heffernan (Connacht) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster) 58 caps Rob Herring (Ulster) 16 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 6 caps Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 39 caps

Peter O'Mahony (Munster) 73 caps Tom O'Toole (Ulster) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster) 32 caps Quinn Roux (Connacht) 16 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster) 26 caps James Ryan (Leinster) 32 caps

CJ Stander (Munster) 46 caps Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 28 caps

