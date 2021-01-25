Left Menu
Will sit down with Lingard and make a decision on what we're going to do, says Solskjaer

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:44 IST
Will sit down with Lingard and make a decision on what we're going to do, says Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he will sit down and discuss the way forward after dropping midfielder Jesse Lingard from the club's FA Cup match against Liverpool on Sunday. The England international has been restricted to just three outings for United across all competitions this season and he was not included in the 20-man squad for their latest fixture against Liverpool.

"Jesse trained this morning, he wasn't in the squad. So, of course, he wants to play football, we will have to see and I will sit down with Jesse and make a decision on what we're going to do," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying after the game. "So far, he's been the ultimate professional, trained well with a small group this morning that were not in the squad. I will sit down and see if anything comes up. I'm very happy to have him around us as I know he could have played today and done well," he added.

The 28-year-old featured in 40 games across all competitions in 2019-20, but most of those appearances came as a substitute and he struggled to even make the bench after returning from lockdown in June. Solskjaer's side progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup with a 3-2 win over the Reds, with Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes grabbing the goals for the hosts.

During the match, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 18th minute but Greenwood quickly equalised for the home team and Rashford then handed Manchester United a lead early in the second half. Salah struck again in the 58th minute, taking the scoreline to 2-2. However, Fernandes' sublime free-kick 12 minutes from time helped Manchester United progress in the competition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

