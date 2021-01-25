Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Poor past vs South Africa does not concern Pakistan captain Babar

South Africa, led by Quinton de Kock, will play their first test in Pakistan since 2007 and have lost only four out of 26 matches against their opponents. "We should not think about past, we should focus on what's ahead of us," Babar told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:10 IST
Cricket-Poor past vs South Africa does not concern Pakistan captain Babar

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is aware that his side have a poor a record against South Africa in tests but he is confident that the past will count for nothing when the two teams meet in the opening test in Karachi from Tuesday. South Africa, led by Quinton de Kock, will play their first test in Pakistan since 2007 and have lost only four out of 26 matches against their opponents.

"We should not think about past, we should focus on what's ahead of us," Babar told reporters. "We have nothing to do with what happened on previous matches. "It's a fact that we don't have a good record against them, but we have prepared well this time and we hope to give our best against them."

Pakistan named nine uncapped players in their squad for the two tests while the visiting side also introduced a number of new faces during a 2-0 home victory over Sri Lanka in their previous series. Babar, Pakistan's batting mainstay, missed his team's 2-0 blanking in New Zealand and will instead make his test captaincy debut at home although in front of empty stands.

"I missed out in New Zealand, unfortunately I became unfit," Babar said. "It's a proud moment for me to make my (test) captaincy debut in my own country. "South Africa is a good team. You can never take them lightly, they are a top team. But we are also a strong side. The conditions will suit us more because most of us have grown up playing here."

Babar did not divulge the playing 11 for the first test but said the hosts had a clear idea of the combination they want to use against South Africa. The second test will be played between the sides in Rawalpindi from Feb. 4, followed by a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore from Feb. 11-14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers tractor rally: Hundreds of women to drive tractors, make their presence count

In a show of strength, hundreds of women are expected to drive tractors at Kisan Gantantra Parade on Republic Day, as a large number of farmers opposing the new agriculture laws will enter the national capital under a high security cover.So...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on recovery hopes

Global shares rose to just shy of record highs, as optimism over a 1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan outweighed increasing COVID-19 cases and delays in vaccine supplies.MSCIs All Country World index, which tracks stocks across 49 countries, w...

Delhi could be heading towards attaining 'herd immunity', indicates latest sero-survey

The outcome of the fifth round of sero-prevalence survey in the national capital has indicated that Delhi population could be heading towards attaining herd immunity against coronavirus infection, sources said on Monday.The survey has found...

Woman's death in elephant attack:Kerala village panchayat orders closure of resorts under its jurisdiction

Wayanad Ker, Jan 25 PTI A Kerala village panchayaton Monday ordered the closure of all tourist resorts under itsjurisdiction, two days after a 26-year-old woman was trampledto death by a wild elephant at a resort here.Authorities of the Mep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021