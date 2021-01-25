Soccer-San Francisco 49ers increase ownership state in Leeds to 37%

Left Menu
The National Football League's San Francisco 49ers have increased investment in Leeds United by 22% to bring their minority stake in the English soccer side to 37%, the Premier League club said on Monday. The new investment also sees Paraag Marathe, 49ers Enterprises President and current Leeds board member, become the vice chairman at the Yorkshire-based club.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani, who bought Leeds from Massimo Cellino in 2017, will remain the club's majority stakeholder. "We are delighted to welcome further investment into our club from 49ers Enterprises and I am confident that this latest partnership will help Leeds United continue to grow and develop into the team our supporters deserve," Radrizzani said in a statement https://www.leedsunited.com/news/club/27621/49ers-enterprises-increases-leeds-united-ownership-stake-to-37-after-latest-investment.

"I have always been open to bringing partners on this journey with me, as long as these actions can benefit the long-term strategy of the club."

