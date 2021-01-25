Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashwin ready to shave half moustache if Pujara goes over the top against any spinner in Eng series

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has challenged teammate Cheteshwar Pujara to step down the track go over the top against any spinner in the upcoming Test series against England.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:48 IST
Ashwin ready to shave half moustache if Pujara goes over the top against any spinner in Eng series
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has challenged teammate Cheteshwar Pujara to step down the track go over the top against any spinner in the upcoming Test series against England. In a conversation with India's batting coach Vikram Rathour on his official YouTube channel, Ashwin said he will shave half his moustache and come out to play if Pujara completes the challenge.

It started with Ashwin asking the batting coach, "Will we ever see Pujara hit an off-spinner over the top?" "Work-in-progress. I'm trying to convince him that at least once go over the top. He is still not convinced, He is giving me great reasons," Rathour replied.

"If he goes over the top against Moeen Ali or any other spinner stepping down the wicket in this English series that we gonna play, I will take half my mustache out and come to play the game. This is an open challenge," Ashwin said jokingly. "That's a great challenge to put across. Let's hope that he takes it up. I don't think he will take it up," Rathour said.

Pujara was recently seen in action in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The batsman's grit and determination was there for everyone to see in the final Test as he stood tall even after receiving numerous body blows. Often criticised for his defensive approach, Pujara batted like a warrior in the fourth Test against Australia last week. He took blows to the body, fingers, and head, but did not flinch. He stood tall, defying the Australia bowlers who looked for one opportunity to break into the Indian lower-order.

"Because for some reason you really sledge him. I don't know why. What the deal there? You really go after him all the time. And him being one of my favourite players in the team. I love his attitude. The way he bats, the way he prepares actually he is a coach's dream actually. So, I have to defend him against you. I think no praise is enough for the way he batted in the last Test match. The way he responded to all those short balls and all injuries that he had," Rathour said. Ashwin explained why he sledges Pujara in the team, he said, "Because what happens is, every time an opponent like Nathan Lyon is bowling, Pujji makes it so heart throbbing for me. Every time the ball goes up in the air, I am like 'You know what? Nobody plays like this man. You are making him look like unplayable.' And eventually, everybody will think that I'm not able to make the other batsmen bat like this."

"He does not. I mean, he handles him really, really well. And the numbers show that. he is averaging 50 plus against him. So, he has done well against him and that's his way of playing. ... He has a very set method. He is a stubborn character and that is his strength as well," Rathour said. Both Ashwin and Pujara will now be seen in action in the four-match Test series against England. The first Test is set to begin in Chennai on February 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Extra attempt in UPSC exam-2020 to have cascading effect, govt tells SC

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday that allowing extra attempt in UPSC civil services exam to those who could not appear in their last chance in 2020 due to the COVID-19 situation would create a cascading effect, detrimental to the...

Mexican president still in charge after COVID-19 diagnosis, government says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to run the country despite having tested positive for COVID-19, his government said on Monday, as news of the infection threatens to undermine the towering role he has taken in public ...

IIFCL may get Rs 5,000 crore capital support in upcoming Budget

The government is likely to infuse Rs 5,000 crore into India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd in the upcoming Budget to boost investment in the infrastructure sector and accelerate revival of the COVID-19 hit economy, according to sources...

Asian Development Bank lists masala bonds worth Rs 300 cr on India INX

The Asian Development Bank ADB has listed its 10-year masala bonds worth Rs 300 crore on the global securities market platform of India INX.The 6.15 per cent bonds due in 2030 are rated AAA by SP and Moodys, India INX said in a statement.AD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021