Left Menu
Development News Edition

SL vs Eng: We need to learn to bat like Root, says Chandimal

After losing the Test series 2-0 against England due to dismal batting performance from the batters, Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal on Monday said that the side needs to bat like visiting skipper Joe Root.

ANI | Galle | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:05 IST
SL vs Eng: We need to learn to bat like Root, says Chandimal
Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After losing the Test series 2-0 against England due to dismal batting performance from the batters, Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal on Monday said that the side needs to bat like visiting skipper Joe Root. Dominic Sibley hit an unbeaten 56 and Jos Buttler made a 48-ball 46 as England chased down 164 to defeat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the second Test on Monday at the Galle International Stadium to clinch the series 2-0.

Root was awarded both Man of the Match and Series for his impeccable form with the bat. The England skipper had scored 186 in the first innings of the second Test and this knock followed the 200-run innings in the first Test. According to Chandimal, England outplayed the hosts on the fourth day and the prior hard work went in vain for Sri Lanka.

"We were outplayed today. We did all the hard work over the last three days, but as a batting unit, we made the same mistakes we made in the first Test on the first day. We need to learn to bat like Root. We need to be patient with the bat. We did well in patches, but it isn't good enough against a team like England. "Credit to them, they did really well. Even I didn't understand the collapse. I played a rash shot, so I take the responsibility. But nobody in our lineup took responsibility. A score of 250 would have been good on this wicket," he added.

Sri Lanka skipper heaped special praise on spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, who clinched 10 wickets in the second Test and a total of 15 scalps in the series. "Going forward we need to learn how to bat with patience. But the guys will learn moving forward. Embuldeniya was outstanding throughout the series. He is doing all the hardwork at practice and he always asks how he could improve with the bat and the ball. He is going to be an asset for us going forward. I am really disappointed with the way I batted. I have to learn from my mistakes and I will come back strong," Chandimal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Extra attempt in UPSC exam-2020 to have cascading effect, govt tells SC

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday that allowing extra attempt in UPSC civil services exam to those who could not appear in their last chance in 2020 due to the COVID-19 situation would create a cascading effect, detrimental to the...

Mexican president still in charge after COVID-19 diagnosis, government says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to run the country despite having tested positive for COVID-19, his government said on Monday, as news of the infection threatens to undermine the towering role he has taken in public ...

IIFCL may get Rs 5,000 crore capital support in upcoming Budget

The government is likely to infuse Rs 5,000 crore into India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd in the upcoming Budget to boost investment in the infrastructure sector and accelerate revival of the COVID-19 hit economy, according to sources...

Asian Development Bank lists masala bonds worth Rs 300 cr on India INX

The Asian Development Bank ADB has listed its 10-year masala bonds worth Rs 300 crore on the global securities market platform of India INX.The 6.15 per cent bonds due in 2030 are rated AAA by SP and Moodys, India INX said in a statement.AD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021