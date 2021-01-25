Left Menu
PM award winning diver from Indore eyes Olympic gold

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:18 IST
Winning a gold medal in theOlympics is the ultimate dream of Madhya Pradesh diver PalakSharma, who is among the 32 winners of the Pradhan MantriRashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021, awarded to children forexceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments.

Palak Sharma (13), a resident of Indore, was on Mondaychosen for the prestigious award in the sports category.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the winnersand interacted with them through video-conferencing in whichPalak Sharma took part from Indore.

After the programme, she told reporters, My biggestdream is to win a gold medal for the country in the Olympics.

Because of COVID-19, swimming pools of the city areclosed which is affecting her practice.

After getting information about it, district collectorManish Singh directed officials to start a local swimming poolagain so that te diver can practice regularly.

Palak Sharmas father Pankaj Sharma said hisdaughter developed interest in diving since she was justeight-year-old.

Officials informed that Palak Sharma had won a goldmedal in 2019 in an Asian diving championship.

Besides, she has represented Madhya Pradesh in sixnational-level tournaments and so far, won 12 gold and foursilver medals in different categories, they said.

