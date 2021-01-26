Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Reaction to Chelsea's sacking of manager Frank Lampard

Reaction to the sacking of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Monday: CHELSEA OWNER ROMAN ABRAMOVICH "This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 04:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 04:48 IST
Soccer-Reaction to Chelsea's sacking of manager Frank Lampard

Reaction to the sacking of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Monday:

CHELSEA OWNER ROMAN ABRAMOVICH "This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him. He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers."

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR'S FORMER CHELSEA MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO "I'm always sad when a colleague loses his job and of course Frank is not just a colleague he's an important person in my career so of course I feel sorry. It's the brutality of modern football. When you become a manager it's something that you have to know - that sooner or later it's going to happen to you."

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER GARY LINEKER COMMENTING ON REPORTS LAMPARD WOULD BE SACKED "Utterly ludicrous after his first bad run. It was always going to need time given so many new signings feeling their way into a new club. Patience being a virtue is seldom recognised in this sport. They never learn."

FORMER CHELSEA DEFENDER MARIO MELCHIOT "It took him a little bit too long to get his team playing the way he wanted it, and I think the price tag he had on it really was one of the crucial decisions for the club."

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER MICHAEL OWEN "Absolutely staggering decision from Chelsea to sack Frank Lampard. Where do you begin? Against the odds made top 4 last season and qualified impressively to the knockout stages of the Champions League this season. Bought some good players who will settle in given time. Madness."

FORMER ENGLAND DEFENDER GARY NEVILLE "I think the minute that the club spent the money that they did in the summer, and brought the players in that they brought in, it was always going to bring a lot more expectation and we know what happens at Chelsea with expectation." -

CRYSTAL PALACE MANAGER ROY HODGSON "It saddens me. I thought he did an excellent job last season. I was rather hoping that the idol of the fans and Chelsea legend that he is, he'd get a longer shot than 18 months."

MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER PEP GUARDIOLA "People talk about projects and ideas. They don't exist. You have to win or you will be replaced. I am not judging Chelsea's decision. I respect their decision. But our world is to win as much as possible."

LEICESTER CITY MANAGER BRENDAN RODGERS "He had the courage to step out of an amazing career and could have taken an easier route. It was a job he couldn't turn down, even though he didn't have a lot of experience.

"Results haven't been what he would have wanted, but I feel it's a job that needed time." WEST HAM UNITED MANAGER DAVID MOYES

"It's a big thing we try to encourage our own British managers into the big leagues, if we can. I'm sure he'll come back and learn from it." SOUTHAMPTON MANAGER RALPH HASENHUETTL

"It's part of the business." FORMER WEST HAM UNITED AND TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER HARRY REDKNAPP

"(Former Manchester United manager) Alex Ferguson survived by the skin of his teeth when the board looked like they would sack him after 18 months or two years at Old Trafford where he hadn't won anything," Redknapp, Lampard's uncle, told talkSPORT. "Suddenly he goes on to arguably be the greatest manager we've ever seen.

"You need time and unfortunately at Chelsea it seems a club where they don't seem to give time." CHELSEA DEFENDER THIAGO SILVA

"Thank you very much for everything legend." CHELSEA STRIKER TAMMY ABRAHAM

"A role model, a mentor & a great manager. Thank you Gaffer."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China reports 82 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 124 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 82 new COVID-19 cases for Jan. 25, down from 124 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 69 of the new cases were local inf...

S.Korea Q4 GDP beats expectations, poised for strong 2021 rebound

South Koreas economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter as it ended the coronavirus-stricken year solidly poised for a recovery in 2021 thanks to surging exports. Gross domestic product GDP grew a seasonally adjusted ...

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial -CNN

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he does not believe there will be enough votes to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, CNN reported.Biden said he does not think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict ...

Guatemalan Maya families fear relatives among Mexican massacre victims

Guatemalan Maya families said on Monday they feared relatives were among bodies found over the weekend in a remote part of northern Mexico along a route popular with migrant smugglers heading towards the U.S. border.After receiving a tip in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021