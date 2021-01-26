Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Swiatek goes back to basics to deal with great expectations

Iga Swiatek says she found peace on court after a couple of chaotic months following her French Open win and the 19-year-old is sharpening the mental side of her game to deal with the expectation that comes with a Grand Slam trophy.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 16:51 IST
Tennis-Swiatek goes back to basics to deal with great expectations

Iga Swiatek says she found peace on court after a couple of chaotic months following her French Open win and the 19-year-old is sharpening the mental side of her game to deal with the expectation that comes with a Grand Slam trophy. The Pole went from being a largely unknown teenager ranked 54th in the world to acquiring celebrity status when she won the title at Roland Garros in October.

Swiatek, who will begin her season in Melbourne at a WTA tune-up event ahead of the Australian Open, was still feeling the changes in her life as she toiled through her pre-season in December in Tenerife, southern Spain. "The two weeks were crazy after the French Open," Swiatek said in an interview posted on the WTA website on Tuesday. "But later, when we started focusing on practice, I thought it would be hard for me because I was tired.

"But actually, when I was on court it was like coming back to basics and back to what I know and what I've been doing for so long. It was great. I could see that it's my place to be and I felt safe there, good and confident." Swiatek was the youngest woman to win the French Open since Monica Seles in 1992 and the first to do so without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007.

She subsequently climbed to a career-high 17th in the rankings and was voted the most improved player and fan favourite in the WTA awards. Her coach Piotr Sierzputowski, who won the award for best coach, is not satisfied with one Grand Slam title and the burden of expectation is something Swiatek tried to address with her sport psychologist Daria Abramowicz.

"When we were talking about our goals for next season, he said he'll be satisfied when I win a few of them," Swiatek said. "It's not going to be the only one and we're going to prove that I can be consistent and be a mature player. "We're also working with Daria on the mental side because I know the next season will be harder for me because of expectations and all that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

English health service chief says restrictions on EU vaccine exports would be a worry

Any move by the European Union to limit vaccine exports to Britain would be a worry and jeopardise the target of vaccinating the most vulnerable by mid-February, an English health chief said on Tuesday.Were that to happen, then of course th...

Data privacy can take form of non-price competition: CCI study

Data privacy can take the form of non-price competition and abuse of dominance can lower privacy protection, a study conducted by the Competition Commission of India CCI has said.The study also made observations about other non-price factor...

Germany backs EU export restrictions on vaccine after supply cuts

Germanys health minister supported European Union proposals to introduce restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday as tensions grew with AstraZeneca and Pfizer over sudden supply cuts just a month after the bloc started vaccinating citiz...

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca offers EU earlier supplies in Feb but no clarity on rerouting from UK -sources

AstraZeneca has offered to provide the European Union with earlier supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine in February but has not given clarity on the possible rerouting of doses from Britain to boost EU deliveries, EU officials told Reuters on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021