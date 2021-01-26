Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Tuchel appointed Chelsea manager on 18-month deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 23:46 IST
Soccer-Tuchel appointed Chelsea manager on 18-month deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Thomas Tuchel has been named Chelsea manager in the wake of Frank Lampard's sacking, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old German, the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain coach, has agreed a 18-month contract with the possibility of an extension.

Tuchel was himself sacked by PSG in December after twice winning the French title and taking the team to the 2020 Champions League final, where they lost to Bayern Munich.

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

Johnson & Johnson promises 2021 profit jump, vaccine data "soon"

US STOCKS-S&P 500 scales new high on upbeat corporate earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter grants academics full access to public data, but not for suspended accounts

Twitter Inc on Tuesday opened free access to its new application programming interface API software for academic researchers, enabling them to study public conversations on its platform, but is not providing data from suspended accounts as ...

BRIEF-Comcast's Peacock Says Hit Comedy 'Modern Family' Coming To Hulu And Peacock

Comcast Corp COMCASTS PEACOCK SAYS HIT COMEDY MODERN FAMILY COMING TO HULU AND PEACOCK PEACOCK SAYS LONG-RUNNING HIT COMEDY SERIES MODERN FAMILY WILL BE AVAILABLE TO HULU AND PEACOCK SUBSCRIBERS BEGINNING FEBRUARY 3 Source text httpsbit.ly3...

UniCredit set to appoint Andrea Orcel as CEO - source

UniCredit is set to name Andrea Orcel as chief executive, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, putting one of Europes best-known dealmakers at the helm just as the coronavirus crisis is pushing banks to merge. Orcels nominatio...

UN health agency panel issues key guidance on second COVID vaccines

The development follows SAGEs recommendations on 5 January on how the similar Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should be used, as deaths from the new coronavirus topped 2.1 million globally. Both are so-called mRNA vaccines which trigger an immune...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021