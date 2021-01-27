Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Betis' Iglesias puts Sociedad out of Copa with extra-time double

Sociedad's Adnan Januzaj looked to have scored a late goal in extra time which would have set up an interesting finale but the effort was ruled out for offside after a VAR review. The Basque side could still lift the Copa del Rey, however, as they play last year's rescheduled final against Athletic Bilbao in April after the match was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 04:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 04:23 IST
Soccer-Betis' Iglesias puts Sociedad out of Copa with extra-time double

Real Betis knocked last year's Copa del Rey finalists Real Sociedad out with a 3-1 win thanks to two extra-time goals from Borja Iglesias in their last 16 clash on Tuesday after both sides had a man sent off. Betis striker Iglesias scored in either half during the extra period to send the home side into the quarter-finals, after Sergio Canales' 79th-minute equaliser cancelled out Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal's early opener.

Sociedad had midfielder Asier Illarramendi sent off early in the second half in only his second match since returning from a 17-month injury layoff, while Betis forward Antonio Sanabria was also dismissed in the 76th minute also for a second booking. Sociedad's Adnan Januzaj looked to have scored a late goal in extra time which would have set up an interesting finale but the effort was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

The Basque side could still lift the Copa del Rey, however, as they play last year's rescheduled final against Athletic Bilbao in April after the match was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Elsewhere, Villarreal beat second division Girona 1-0 away, while Levante won 4-2 at Real Valladolid to also advance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden oath second only to Reagan and Obama with TV viewers

The first inaugurations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama were the only ones to exceed Joe Bidens in popularity among television viewers over the past 40 years. The Nielsen company said that 33.8 million people watched Bidens ina...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic apologised for Milan derby red card - Pioli

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Zlatan Ibrahimovic had apologised after he was sent off during his sides 2-1 defeat to rivals Inter Milan in a fiery derby on Tuesday. Ibrahimovic gave his side the lead in the Coppa Italia quarter final, d...

CDC researchers see little evidence in-person school drives COVID-19 infection

Studies in the United States and abroad found little evidence schools were spreading COVID-19 infections, showing a path forward to in-person classes, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Tuesday....

Lebanese lawyers seek to halt liquidation of UK-registered firm possibly linked to Beirut blast

A Lebanese lawyers association has asked British authorities to halt the voluntary liquidation of a UK-registered company over possible links to last years explosion at Beirut port, according to a letter seen by Reuters.In the Jan. 25 lette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021