Cricket-Wade dumped from Australia's test squad for South Africa tour

Matthew Wade has been dumped from Australia's test squad for the tour of South Africa after his lean series against India but fellow middle order batsman Travis Head has been retained for having more "upside", selector Trevor Hohns said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 08:18 IST
Matthew Wade has been dumped from Australia's test squad for the tour of South Africa after his lean series against India but fellow middle order batsman Travis Head has been retained for having more "upside", selector Trevor Hohns said on Wednesday. Wade, who scored 173 runs at an average of 21.62 in four tests against India, will instead head to New Zealand with Australia's Twenty20 squad for a five-match series starting on Feb. 22 in Christchurch.

"He certainly hasn’t done enough over probably quite a few test matches now," Hohns told reporters of Wade. "I’m not being unfair, he would recognise that fact as well.

"Holding out a specialist batting position (he) hasn't quite done enough and as a senior player, we expect a little bit more." Head was dropped after scores of seven, 38 and 17 in the first two tests of the series, which Australia lost 2-1.

"In Travis's case, he ... has a little bit more upside and we have given him a bit of a vote of confidence to ... try and win his spot back in that batting lineup," said Hohns. "We consider that he can probably improve so much to the extent that he can fight his way back into the Australian side."

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has been included in the bumper 19-man squad along with another uncapped player in Queensland paceman Mark Steketee. Hohns said Carey was picked as a back-up wicketkeeper to captain Tim Paine but could make the team on the strength of his batting.

He also defended Paine after his leadership was criticised during the defeat to India. Some pundits suggested Paine should give up the captaincy to prolong his career behind the stumps. "Tim’s leadership in our mind was never in question," said Hohns.

"We did not spend one minute on Tim’s leadership during our meeting ... Some of the criticism he's had to endure ... has been pretty wide of the mark." Openers Will Pucovski and David Warner, and fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson, have all been selected despite suffering recent injuries.

The Australian and South African cricket boards have yet to sign-off on dates for the three-test tour as authorities in South Africa battle to contain COVID-19 infections. Australia also released an 18-man Twenty20 squad for the New Zealand tour, which includes uncapped players Tanveer Sangha, a 19-year-old legspinner, wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe and paceman Riley Meredith.

Test squad: Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner T20 squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

