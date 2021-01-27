Barcelona presidential election to take place on March 7, club confirms

Barcelona on Wednesday announced that the club's presidential election will be held on March 7. The club said the agreement was reached in the FC Barcelona Managing Commission meeting. The election had previously been scheduled for January 24 but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In line with the decisions of the Managing Commission, on 15 January and today, and after having been obliged to postpone the elections from their original date due to the restrictions imposed but the Generalitat de Catalunya (Catalan Autonomous Government) because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Managing Commission has decided to hold the election for the Board of Directors on 7 March 2021, uninterrupted from 9.00 am CET until 9.00 pm CET simultaneously at the various election stations," the club said in a statement. "The Managing Commission would like to underline the fact that the elections are affected by the exceptional circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and for that reason they will be organised following at all times the recommendations of the health authorities in order to protect the health and safety of the voters," it added.

The club's statement further said that they will continue to work closely with the Catalan Government and the health and local authorities to carry out the election in the "best conditions possible". "Finally the Managing Commission would like to make it clear that during this period the Club will continue to work closely with the Catalan Government and the health and local authorities to best organise the elections so that they can be carried out in the best conditions possible," the club said. (ANI)

