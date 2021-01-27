Windies spinner Hayden Walsh recovers from COVID-19, leaves isolation

West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr has been released from isolation and cleared to travel after he returned two negative COVID-19 PCR tests. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus ahead of the start of the ODI series against Bangladesh. He remained in Dhaka and underwent a period of self-isolation in accordance with medical protocols.

"Following his recovery Walsh was given the all clear to travel and left Bangladesh on Tuesday with the other members of the ODI squad, following the end of the third and final match," Cricket West Indies said in an official statement. Walsh will now travel back to Antigua and join the Leeward Islands Hurricanes squad as they prepare for the start of the Super50 Cup.

Leewards play the opening match against Windward Islands Volcanoes at Coolidge Cricket Ground on February 7. This year's annual Super50 Cup will provide a platform for the region's six major cricketing rivals to clash in nineteen 50-over matches. Each team will play each other on a round-robin basis with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals and the opportunity to reach the final. The tournament finals will be played on February 27.

The 3-0 result at home against West Indies has lifted Bangladesh to the second position in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points table as they are on 30 points along with England but ahead on net run-rate. West Indies meanwhile is preparing for the upcoming two-Test series. The first match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, starting February 3. (ANI)

