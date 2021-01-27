Left Menu

Judge Yacoob steps down as CSA interim board chairman

Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board chairman Judge Yacoob has stepped down following the publication of a telephone conversation between him and a South African journalist, in which Yacoob used abusive language.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:31 IST
Judge Yacoob steps down as CSA interim board chairman
CSA logo. Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board chairman Judge Yacoob has stepped down following the publication of a telephone conversation between him and a South African journalist, in which Yacoob used abusive language. "The Board of CSA has noted the publication of the recorded telephone conversation between Judge Yacoob and a Sunday Times journalist. The incident is deeply regrettable and the Board has accepted Judge Yacoob's sincere expression of remorse," CSA said in a statement.

"In the circumstances, Judge Yacoob has stepped down from the Board of CSA. He has done so to protect the integrity of the Board and in the best interests of cricket," it added. Dr Stavros Nicolaou will lead the Board until the end of its tenure. CSA said the Board will continue to work towards fulfilling the mandate given to it by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, which includes the implementation of the Nicholson report and convening the CSA AGM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cannes 2021 film festival to take place July 6-17, say organisers

The Cannes 2021 film festival will take place from July 6 to July 17 instead of May 11-22 as initially planned, organisers said in a statement....

India smartphone mkt falls 2 pc to nearly 145 mn units in 2020: Canalys

The Indian smartphone market slipped 2 per cent year-on-year to nearly 145 million units in the pandemic-hit 2020, with the decline being arrested by strong recovery in the second half of the year, research firm Canalys said on Wednesday.A ...

Deaths in Mexico jumped 37% in first 8 months of 2020 amid pandemic

Deaths in Mexico jumped nearly 37 between January and August as the coronavirus pandemic swept the country, with over 184,000 more deaths than during the same period in 2019, Mexicos statistics institute INEGI said on Wednesday. COVID-19 wa...

France tells Guinea to shed light on arbitrary arrests or face threat of EU measures

France said on Wednesday it wanted Guinea to shed light on a spate of arrests targeting opposition figures in the country and warned that without answers the European Union could impose measures on Africas top bauxite producer. President Al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021