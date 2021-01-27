Left Menu

Soccer-Musacchio completes switch from AC Milan to Lazio

Lazio have completed the signing of defender Mateo Musacchio from AC Milan, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday. He departs Milan with two goals from 75 appearances in all competitions since joining from Spanish club Villarreal in 2017. Lazio are seventh in the Serie A standings, nine points behind Milan in first place.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:09 IST
Soccer-Musacchio completes switch from AC Milan to Lazio
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lazio have completed the signing of defender Mateo Musacchio from AC Milan, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday. The Argentinian centre back has moved to Rome on a permanent deal, but a club statement did not reveal the length of his contract.

Musacchio, who has been capped six times by his country, has made one appearance in Serie A this season since recovering from ankle surgery in December. He departs Milan with two goals from 75 appearances in all competitions since joining from Spanish club Villarreal in 2017.

Lazio are seventh in the Serie A standings, nine points behind Milan in first place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

In notice to Darshan Pal, Delhi Police says vandalisation at Red Fort was most deplorable and anti-national act.

In notice to Darshan Pal, Delhi Police says vandalisation at Red Fort was most deplorable and anti-national act....

Brazil's Bolsonaro urges truckers not to strike, eyes tax breaks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday urged truckers not to strike on Feb. 1, suggesting he could lower diesel costs with tax breaks as he seeks to head off a crushing blow to the countrys pandemic-stricken economy. Speaking in Br...

Delhi Police issues notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal over tractor rally violence, asks why legal action should not be taken against him.

Delhi Police issues notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal over tractor rally violence, asks why legal action should not be taken against him....

White House renews virus briefings: 'Bringing back the pros'

As many as 90,000 Americans are projected to die from the coronavirus in the next four weeks, the Biden administration warned in its first science briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, as experts outlined efforts to improve the delivery and in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021