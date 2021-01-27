The following are the top/expected stories at 2210 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *An updated report of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

*Report of Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC in Bambolim.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-TENNIS-IND-OPEN-BOPANNA Trapped in Australian Open 'hard quarantine', Bopanna waiting for 'freedom day' By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The hotel room wall is helping him get some practice and an online course keeping boredom at bay. Rohan Bopanna's build-up to the season-opening Australian Open has been far from ideal so far as he waits for his day of freedom -- January 30.

SPO-BAD-2NDLD IND Sindhu, Srikanth lose their opening matches in World Tour Finals Bangkok, Jan 27 (PTI) Star Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth fought their hearts out before suffering close defeats in their respective group 'B' openers at the USD 1.5 million HSBC BWF World Tour Finals here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-KNOCKOUTS Solanki stars as Baroda stun Haryana by 8 wickets Ahmedabad, Jan 27 (PTI) Vishnu Solanki helped Baroda pull off a last-over heist against Haryana with a sensational 71, which included a six off the game's final ball, to fire his team into the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Ttophy here on Wednesday. SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGS Kohli, Rohit remain number 1 and 2 in ICC ODI rankings Dubai, Jan 27 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli and senior batsman Rohit Sharma retained their number one and two position respectively in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained at the third spot in the bowler's list.

SPO-AFC-CHAMPIONS-FC GOA FC Goa clubbed with last season runners-up Persepolis in group stage of Asia's top club competition Kuala Lumpur, Jan 27 (PTI) Indian Super League team FC Goa was on Wednesday clubbed with the last edition's runners-up Persepolis FC of Iran, Qatari heavyweights Al Rayyan SC and one yet-to-qualify side in Group E in the prestigious AFC Champions League (ACL).

SPO-CRI-ENG-ARRIVAL England cricket players arrive in Chennai for Tests versus India Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI) Members of the England cricket team including captain Joe Root arrived in the city on Wednesday for the four-match series against India with the first two Tests to be played here.

SPO-CRI-ICC-LD AWARDS Pant, Ashwin in contention for new ICC player of month awards for January Dubai, Jan 27 (PTI) India's senior off-spinner R Ashwin and swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant would be in contention for the newly-introduced player of the month awards announced by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUCTION IPL auction confirmed for February 18 in Chennai New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The IPL players' auction ahead of the 2021 edition will be held in Chennai on February 18, the league organisers announced on Wednesday.

SPO-HOCK-WOM Indian women's hockey team loses 2-3 to World no.2 Argentina Buenos Aires, Jan 27 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team put up a valiant fight before losing 2-3 to World no. 2 Argentina in a thrilling match here.

SPO-CRI-CA-PAINE CA defends Paine, says commentary on his future as Test skipper ''wide of the mark'' Melbourne, Jan 27 (PTI) Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday strongly defended under-fire Test captain Tim Paine following back-to-back home series loss to India, saying ''some of the commentary surrounding his position has been wide of the mark''.

SPO-CRI-CA-RACISM CA confirms Indian players were racially abused in Sydney, but clears those evicted from stands Melbourne, Jan 27 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed that India pacer Mohammad Siraj was racially abused during the Sydney Test but cleared the six spectators who were evicted from the ground after the infamous incident that halted play for a while.

SPO-CRI-FINCH-BUBBLE Being locked up for months in bio-bubble is unsustainable: Finch Melbourne, Jan 27 (PTI) Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has become the latest big name in world cricket to raise concerns over playing regularly in bio-secure bubbles, saying ''being locked up for months is unsustainable'' for cricketers with families. SPO-ISL-HYDERABAD Hyderabad face Bengaluru test in ISL Vasco, Jan 27 (PTI) Hyderabad FC will hope to continue their five-game undefeated run and retain their position in the top four when they cross swords with Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League match here on Thursday.

SPO-GOLF-IND Sharma, Bhullar back in Dubai for Desert Classic Dubai, Jan 27 (PTI) Indian duo of Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will hope for a better showing in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic starting on Thursday after missing the cut at last week's season-opening Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

SPO-CRI-IND-ARUN Rahane doesn't get angry when bowlers go wrong, Virat's energy mistaken for anger: Arun New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Made of ''steely nerves'', Ajinkya Rahane has such calmness that bowlers don't feel scared when they fail to execute a plan under him while regular skipper Virat Kohli's energy is sometimes mistaken for anger, India's bowling coach Bharat Arun said on Wednesday, describing the two contrasting leaders of the side.

