Chelsea held to goalless draw by Wolves in Tuchel's first match in charge

Thomas Tuchel's first match as Chelsea head coach ended in a goalless draw as the club shared points with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge here on Wednesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 09:08 IST
Thomas Tuchel was appointed as Chelsea head coach on Tuesday. (Photo/ Chelsea Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After half-time, Chelsea continued to press for an opener, with Conor Coady pulling off two great blocks to deny Giroud.

Chelsea put in every effort to break the deadlock but they were restricted by Wolves' defence. At the other end, Pedro Neto chipped the ball over Edouard Mendy but his effort clipped the top of the crossbar. The result moves Chelsea up to the eighth position in the Premier League table with 30 points, while Wolves are 13th with 23 points.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chelsea had announced the appointment of Tuchel as the club's new head coach, replacing Frank Lampard. Tuchel signed an 18-month contract with the possibility of an extension. "Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new Chelsea Head Coach. He moves to Stamford Bridge following a two-and-a-half-year spell at French champions Paris Saint-Germain, which came to an end last month," the club had said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

