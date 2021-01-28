Left Menu

India to clash with India A in warm-up games in England ahead of Test series

India will play two four-day warm-up fixtures against an India 'A' side in July ahead of their five-match Test series in England this summer at The County Ground in Northamptonshire.

ANI | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 09:40 IST
Team India (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India will play two four-day warm-up fixtures against an India 'A' side in July ahead of their five-match Test series in England this summer at The County Ground in Northamptonshire. India will lock horns with England in a five-match Test series slated to begin in August 2021. England will host India for five Tests at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Emerald Headingley, the Kia Oval, and Emirates Old Trafford with the first game starting from August 4.

"Some of the world's finest international cricketers will be on show at The County Ground this summer as we welcome India and India A," Northamptonshire County Cricket Club said in a statement. "Ahead of India's five-test series against England in August, Virat Kohli's Indian side take on India A in a four-day warmup fixture that promises to be a showcase of high-quality cricket," the County Club added.

The Test series will conclude on September 14, the scheduled last day of the fifth Test at Emirates Old Trafford. Meanwhile, India and England are currently gearing up for a four-match Test series, beginning in Chennai on February 5. The England cricket team and staff arrived in Chennai on Wednesday for the Test series.

The squad led by Joe Root is under a mandatory six-day quarantine period as per COVID-19 protocol. On Monday, England had defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the second Test to win the series 2-0. Root was awarded both Man of the Match and Series for his impeccable form with the bat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

