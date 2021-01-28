Left Menu

"We are committed to delivering a global calendar that befits our first season as a world championship," said chief executive Jamie Reigle. Rome's April 10 slot was confirmed, with Valencia taking the April 24 weekend originally earmarked for Paris.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:32 IST
Motor racing-Formula E cancels Paris race, Sanya and Seoul uncertain

Formula E on Thursday cancelled its Paris race due to restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and said E-Prix races planned for Seoul and the Chinese resort of Sanya remained uncertain. The seventh season of the all-electric series, now an FIA-sanctioned world championship, starts in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 26 and 27 with two night races in Diriyah.

"The current health and safety considerations make the specific organisation of the prestigious Paris E-Prix around Les Invalides too complex in Season Seven," Formula E said in a statement. "Therefore, it has been agreed with the City of Paris to plan instead for the Season Eight edition."

A revised calendar running to June takes the number of races to eight, with more to be confirmed in the early European spring. "We are committed to delivering a global calendar that befits our first season as a world championship," said chief executive Jamie Reigle.

Rome's April 10 slot was confirmed, with Valencia taking the April 24 weekend originally earmarked for Paris. Monaco's May 8 date remains unchanged. The Moroccan city of Marrakesh was slotted in for May 22, a day before Seoul would have featured, and races in the Chilean capital Santiago postponed from January have been rescheduled for June 5 and 6.

China's March 13 round was already on hold, along with Mexico City. Formula E said strict protocols in partnership with host cities would ensure health and safety. Last season ended in August with six races in Berlin after a spate of cancellations.

Valencia's E-Prix will take place at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, where teams have tested for the past three years, outside the eastern Spanish city.

