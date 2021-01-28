Left Menu

Soccer-Tennis champion Osaka invests in NWSL side North Carolina Courage

Japan's three-times Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka has invested in National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team North Carolina Courage to become a team owner, the U.S. top-flight club said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:12 IST
Soccer-Tennis champion Osaka invests in NWSL side North Carolina Courage

Japan's three-times Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka has invested in National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team North Carolina Courage to become a team owner, the U.S. top-flight club said on Thursday. "The women who have invested in me growing up made me who I am today, I don't know where I would be without them," Osaka, the world number three, wrote on Twitter.

"Throughout my career I've always received so much love from my fellow female athletes so that's why I am proud to share that I am now an owner of the NC Courage." Osaka, 23, was named Forbes' highest-paid female athlete in May last year when she surpassed her idol Serena Williams, raking in $37.4 million in prize money and endorsements over 12 months.

Courage, founded in 2017 by Stephen Malik who acquired the franchise rights from 2016 champions Western New York Flash, won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019 after moving to North Carolina. "I am thrilled to welcome Naomi as an owner of the North Carolina Courage," Malik, chairman of the club, said.

"She brings an invaluable viewpoint on topics beyond sports. I cannot think of anyone better to help us as we continue to make a difference in our community and inspire the next generation of women." Osaka, who won the U.S. Open last year, has used her standing in the sport to fight for racial justice and at every round of the tournament in New York she wore masks bearing the names of Black Americans who had been killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Around 20-25% of Russians have COVID-19 antibodies - TASS cites official

The head of Russias consumer safety watchdog said on Thursday that around 20-25 of Russians have COVID-19 antibodies, TASS news agency reported.Russias coronavirus task force has reported 19,138 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, in...

Ghaziabad administration asks protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate

The Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to agitating farmers to vacate the UP Gate protest site by Thursday midnight even as union leader Rakesh Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but wont end the stir. A co...

Sundaram Asset Management to buy Principal Asset Management for undisclosed sum

Sundaram Asset Management Company on Thursday announced acquiring smaller rival Principal Asset Management for an undisclosed sum.Principal has over Rs 7,447 crore in assets under management as on December 2020, with 90 per cent of them bei...

Kashmir hotel lures tourists with igloo cafe

Tourists in Kashmirs Gulmarg ski resort have a new place to chill out - an igloo cafe that serves hot food and drink on tables made of ice and snow. Staff at Kolahoi Green Heights hotel on the Indian-administered side of the region took ins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021