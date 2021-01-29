Left Menu

Rugby-UAR chief Rodriguez appointed SANZAAR chairman, Morris CEO

Argentina Rugby Union (UAR) President Marcelo Rodriguez has been appointed SANZAAR chairman for the next 12 months to replace Brent Impey, the southern hemisphere body said on Friday following its first Executive Committee meeting of 2021. SANZAAR said the chairmanship would temporarily be on a one-year rotating basis among the joint-venture stakeholder national unions of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina. "This appointment ...

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 07:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 07:48 IST
Rugby-UAR chief Rodriguez appointed SANZAAR chairman, Morris CEO

Argentina Rugby Union (UAR) President Marcelo Rodriguez has been appointed SANZAAR chairman for the next 12 months to replace Brent Impey, the southern hemisphere body said on Friday following its first Executive Committee meeting of 2021. Australia's Brendan Morris, SANZAAR's Chief Operating Officer, was named the new Chief Executive Officer effective Feb. 1 after Andy Marinos left the role to take up a similar position at Rugby Australia.

Impey resigned from his role in November after spending five years as SANZAAR chairman. SANZAAR said the chairmanship would temporarily be on a one-year rotating basis among the joint-venture stakeholder national unions of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina.

"This appointment ... stands as strong recognition of UAR and Argentine rugby," Rodriguez said in a statement. "... (It) is a clear demonstration of the respect and international prestige achieved by Argentinean rugby all over the world." Morris said SANZAAR's aim was to consolidate what Super Rugby would look like in the future, work with World Rugby on a global calendar, and continue the success of the Rugby Championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Make 2021 a year of possibility and hope, UN chief tells General Assembly

Outlining his priorities for the months ahead, Mr Guterres emphasized that now is the time to secure the well-being of people, economies, societies and the planet.From tragedy to transformation2020 brought us tragedy and peril. 2021 must be...

Asylum seekers subject to systematic pushbacks at Europe’s borders, says UNHCR

Amid continuous reports that some European states are restricting access to asylum, UNHCR urged governments to investigate and end the illegal practice.The unnamed States had returned people after they have reached territory or territorial ...

NZ economic recovery again in better shape than forecast

New Zealands economic recovery is reflected in the Governments books which are again in better shape than forecast.The Crown Accounts for the five months to the end of November were more favourable than forecast in the Half-year Economic an...

USC-Amazon center to support novel approaches to trust-centric ML solutions

Amazon and the University of Southern California USC have joined forces to establish a joint research center aimed at supporting novel approaches to trust-centric machine learning ML and AI innovation.The Center for Secure and Trusted Machi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021