Premier League: Liverpool defeat Tottenham to revive title challenge

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League after securing a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Tottenham here on Friday.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 09:03 IST
The result moves Liverpool to fourth place in the Premier League standings. (Photo/ Liverpool Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League after securing a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Tottenham here on Friday. Liverpool were witnessing a poor run of form in the league, going five matches without a win. However, Jurgen Klopp's men hit their stride in the clash against Tottenham.

During the match, Spurs thought they had made the breakthrough in the fourth minute, but Son Heung-min's goal was overturned for offside following a review by the Video Assistant Referee. Liverpool took the lead in first-half stoppage time as Sadio Mane squared for Roberto Firmino to slot in from close range. Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 in the 47th minute, fizzing a shot into the far corner after Hugo Lloris could only parry Mane's shot into his path.

Tottenham responded immediately as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored with a powerful strike, taking the scoreline to 2-1. However, Liverpool managed to restore their two-goal lead with Mane's strike in the 65th minute. The result moves Liverpool to fourth place in the Premier League standings with 37 points, four points behind leaders Manchester City. Whereas, Tottenham are placed in the sixth position with 33 points. (ANI)

