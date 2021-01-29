Left Menu

Napoli beats Spezia 4-2 to reach Italian Cup semifinals

Defending champion Napoli scored four times in the first half to beat Spezia 4-2 and reach the Italian Cup semifinals.

Gennaro Gattuso's side will face Atalanta in the two-legged semifinals. Atalanta beat Lazio 3-2 on Wednesday.

The other semifinal pits Juventus against Inter Milan.

Napoli took the lead with less than five minutes on the clock. Piotr Zieliński's effort was deflected onto the bar and the ball was then rolled across for Kalidou Koulibaly to score with a backheeled flick from close range.

Zieliński then set up goals for Hirving Lozano and Matteo Politano before Eljif Elmas capped an impressive first-half performance when he slotted in Lorenzo Insigne's cross five minutes from the break.

Spezia briefly threatened a comeback as Emmanuel Gyasi and Gennaro Acampora scored within three minutes of each other midway through the second half.

Diego Demme hit the post for Napoli late on.

