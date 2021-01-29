Tottenham striker Harry Kane likely to miss a 'few weeks'PTI | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 09:47 IST
Tottenham striker Harry Kane faces a spell on the sidelines after being injured in 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League.
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said both of Kane's ankles were injured in the first half which could see him miss a ''few weeks.'' It's a packed schedule with coming up with two games a week across the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.
Kane has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists this season for Tottenham, which is sixth in the league.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liverpool
- FA Cup
- Premier League
- Harry Kane
- Kane's
- Jose Mourinho
- Tottenham
- Europa League
ALSO READ
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Premier League players told to stop hugging by government
Soccer-Arsenal set to hire Premier League's director of football Garlick
Dream is to win Premier League, Champions League with Man Utd: Diallo
COVID-19: Aston Villa, Everton's Premier League match postponed