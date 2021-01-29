Left Menu

Athletic rallies past Alcoyano to reach Copa quarterfinals

Iaki Williams scored a 78th-minute winner as Athletic Bilbao came from behind to defeat third-division club Alcoyano in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.The win extended Athletics run to five straight victories, including against Real Madrid and Barcelona to clinch the Spanish Super Cup title.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 29-01-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 10:18 IST
Athletic rallies past Alcoyano to reach Copa quarterfinals

Iñaki Williams scored a 78th-minute winner as Athletic Bilbao came from behind to defeat third-division club Alcoyano in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

The win extended Athletic's run to five straight victories, including against Real Madrid and Barcelona to clinch the Spanish Super Cup title. The Basque Country club has thrived since coach Marcelino García Toral took over in the beginning of the year.

Alcoyano was looking for another upset after shocking Real Madrid in the round of 32. It opened the scoring through Pablo Carbonell in the 39th but Athletic rallied with goals from Asier Villalibre in the 53rd and the winner from William.

Athletic will be playing in the quarterfinals for the second straight season. It reached last year's final against Basque Country rival Real Sociedad, but the match was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and has been been rescheduled for April 3 in Seville.

The teams and the Spanish soccer federation had agreed to postpone the match until fans could return to stadiums, but ultimately it will be played without attendance at the La Cartuja Stadium because the problems related to the pandemic are yet to subside.

GRANADA DOMINATES Granada cruised to a 6-0 rout of third-division club Navalcarnero with four goals scored in the first 34 minutes, including one by veteran striker Roberto Soldado.

Granada reached the semifinals last year, losing to Athletic.

Navalcarnero, which was playing in the last 16 for the first time, beat first-division club Eibar in the round of 32.

The other teams that made it to the last eight are Barcelona, Real Betis, Sevilla, Villarreal, Levante and second-division club Almería.

Atlético Madrid was eliminated in the second round by third-division club Cornellá.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,022 to 2,192,850 -RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,022 to 2,192,850, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday.The reported death toll rose by 839 to 55,752, the tally showed. ...

Cricket-Unmoved by criticism, Pujara happy to be India's rock

Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara came in for criticism for his low strike rate in Australia but Indias top order bulwark has no intention of changing his game since his stubborn style has the backing of his team mates and management. Built around ...

S Korea to relax virus curbs amid low COVID-19 cases

South Koreas daily COVID-19 cases fell back to below 500 on Friday that has led health authorities to relax virus curbs, reported Yonhap News Agency. The country added 469 more COVID-19 cases, including 445 locally transmitted infections, r...

Any military confrontation between India, Pak would be disaster of unmitigated proportion:UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said it is absolutely essential for India and Pakistan to be able to come together and seriously discuss their problems, cautioning that any military confrontation would be a disaster of unmitigated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021