Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Umpires Anil Chaudhary and Virender Sharma to make debut in Test series

The International Cricket Council has selected the pair of Anil Chaudhary and Virender Sharma to stand alongside umpire Nitin Menon in the first two Tests between India and England.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:03 IST
Ind vs Eng: Umpires Anil Chaudhary and Virender Sharma to make debut in Test series
Anil Chaudhary (right) will join Nitin Menon in the middle for the first Test. (Photo: IPLT20/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council has selected the pair of Anil Chaudhary and Virender Sharma to stand alongside umpire Nitin Menon in the first two Tests between India and England. The first Test of the four-match series will begin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from February 5 while the second game will be played at the same venue from February 13.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, both Chaudhary and Sharma will make their debut in the longest format of the game, having officiated in 20 and two ODIs respectively. The 37-year-old Menon, who is the only Indian official on ICC's Elite Panel, will be officiating in his fourth Test match. Chaudhary will be the on-field umpire for the opening Test, with Sharma replacing him in the second.

Moreover, former Indian fast bowler Javagal Srinath, who has 551 international wickets, will be the match referee for England's tour of India. In June 2020, ICC had temporarily removed neutral umpires owing to the logistical challenges with international travel. Last month, West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder had said that he does not understand the situation where players can travel overseas and quarantine, but the umpires cannot do the same.

During the second Test against Australia, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah had backed the idea of having a neutral umpire in a bilateral series. Bumrah said the situations amid the pandemic are difficult and he completely understands it, but it is unfortunate that umpires cannot travel like players for the bilateral series or tournaments. Meanwhile, England's touring contingent and the India squad is in Chennai and undergoing quarantine. They will start training for the first Test from Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN and Western embassies voice concerns amid Myanmar coup fears

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he was following with great concern developments in Myanmar, where military threats and coup fears have overshadowed the planned opening of parliament. Escalating tension betw...

CCI approves acquisition of Indo Gulf Fertilisers by Indorama

The Competition Commission of India CCI on Friday approved the acquisition of Indo Gulf Fertilisers by Indorama India Pvt Ltd IIPL. This was done under Section 311 of the Competition Act 2002, according to an official statement.The proposed...

Spanish GDP expands 0.4% in Q4 from Q3, contracts record 11% in 2020

Spains economy achieved a timid quarterly growth of 0.4 in the last three months of 2020 from the previous quarter, narrowly avoiding a return to negative territory despite the impact of a strengthening in Covid restrictions since November,...

Union Budget 2021: Exporters urge Finance Minister to increase R&D spends, reduce taxes

By Shailesh Yadav Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget to be presented on February 1 exporters bodies have made a presentation to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and are waiting eagerly for a favourable Budget.They had made a presentation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021